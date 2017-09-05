Hurricane Irma Strengthens To Category 5

Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a powerful category 5 storm, with sustained winds nearing 175 mph [280 km/h], with higher gusts

Irma is “not a threat to Bermuda at this time,” the Bermuda Weather Service [BWS] said today [Sept 5], adding that its closest point of approach to Bermuda within 72 hrs is forecast to be 761 nm to the South, 11 am Thu, Sep 7, 2017.

“However, this system may move closer to Bermuda after this time period,” the BWS noted.

Graphic courtesy of the BWS:

The latest forecast from the U.S. National Hurricane Center says, “At 800 AM AST, the distinct eye center of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 16.7 North, longitude 57.7 West. Irma is moving toward the west near 14 mph [22 km/h], and this general motion is expected to continue today, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest tonight.

“On the forecast track, the dangerous core of Irma will move near or over portions of the northern Leeward Islands tonight and early Wednesday.

“Reports from NOAA and U.S. Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate Irma continues to strengthen and maximum sustained winds have increased to near 175 mph [280 km/h] with higher gusts. Irma is an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

“Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

“Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles [75 km] from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles [220 km].The latest estimated minimum central pressure from aircraft data is 929 mb [27.44 inches].”

Graphic courtesy of the NHC:

Read More About

Category: All