Lamb Foggo Care Centre Closed This Weekend

The Bermuda Hospitals Board [BHB] said that the Lamb Foggo Urgent Care Centre will be closed this weekend due to an “unanticipated staffing shortage.”

A BHB spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Hospitals Board [BHB] today informs the public that the Lamb Foggo Urgent Care Centre [UCC] will be closed this weekend due to an unanticipated staffing shortage. The UCC will close at midnight tonight, Thursday 14 September and is expected to reopen at 4pm on Monday 18 September.

“BHB will extend its fast track service in the Emergency Department at the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital over the weekend to midnight to accommodate people who would normally have attended the UCC and others with non-emergency medical conditions. Individuals with genuine medical emergencies will be seen as usual.

“This temporary UCC closure is to ensure adequate staffing to safely manage continued high demand for all patients who require urgent or emergency care. BHB apologises for the inconvenience.”

