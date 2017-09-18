Man In “Compromised State” Taken To Hospital
[Updated] A man was taken to hospital this morning [Sept 18] to be “assessed” after he was seen walking in what the police termed a “compromised state,” with unofficial reports suggesting the man was not wearing any clothing at all.
A police spokesperson said, “Police and first responders attended to a report of a male walking on the street in the area of North Shore Road in Pembroke in a compromised state this morning.
“The man was subsequently taken to the hospital via ambulance where he is being fully assessed.”
Update 12.45pm: The police added, “The incident took place at a few minutes before 11:30am on Monday, on North Shore Devonshire and Pembroke areas.
“Police are aware that videos of the incident are circulating, and we are appealing to those who receive the image[s] not to pass them on.”
Another broken man – when will there be enough?