Man In “Compromised State” Taken To Hospital

[Updated] A man was taken to hospital this morning [Sept 18] to be “assessed” after he was seen walking in what the police termed a “compromised state,” with unofficial reports suggesting the man was not wearing any clothing at all.

A police spokesperson said, “Police and first responders attended to a report of a male walking on the street in the area of North Shore Road in Pembroke in a compromised state this morning.

“The man was subsequently taken to the hospital via ambulance where he is being fully assessed.”



Update 12.45pm: The police added, “The incident took place at a few minutes before 11:30am on Monday, on North Shore Devonshire and Pembroke areas.

“Police are aware that videos of the incident are circulating, and we are appealing to those who receive the image[s] not to pass them on.”

