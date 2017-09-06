PLP To Host Election Victory Party On Friday

The PLP will be hosting an Election Victory Party this Friday [Sept 8] starting at 5:00pm at the Devonshire Recreation Club, with the event set to feature musical entertainment, food vendors, fun castles, face-painting and more.

“We invite residents of all ages to come out and celebrate the people’s victory at an evening of food, fun and celebration!

“The event will feature international soca artist Teddyson John and some of Bermuda’s best entertainers including DJ Ninja Cutty, Bermuda’s Own Hindsight, the Cornerstone Band, AriJahknow LiveWires, Jesse Seymour, Last Call, Gina Love and, of course, our Gombeys.

“Expect to be entertained by the soundclash battle between DJ Donnie and DJ Lensky. Our numerous vendors include DeGraff’s, Winky Dinky Hot Dog, Ashley’s Lemonade Stand, J&B’s Woodfire Pizza, the Johnny Dog team, Kustoms snowballs, Sensational Delights, Duch Pops, Devonshire Recreation Club’s own Paradise Restaurant plus an ice cream truck, popcorn stand and cotton candy stall.

“Children’s activities include fun castles and face-painting. There will be giveaways as well as commemorative t-shirts for sale. Come out in your Green and celebrate with the party who will build a better and fairer Bermuda for all!”

