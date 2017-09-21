Warwick Academy To Name Pool After Flora Duffy

In recognition of her world class achievements, Warwick Academy will be officially renaming their pool the “Flora Duffy Swimming Facility,” saying that it is an honour to recognize her accomplishments, and also to show everyone who visits their school that “great sports people start somewhere, even in such a small place as Bermuda.”

The school said, “Warwick Academy would like to extend its warmest congratulations to alumna Flora Duffy on winning her second ITU World Triathlon Series, making her the #1 female triathlete in the world today.

“This is an enormous accomplishment winning world titles back-to-back and is a huge credit to her determination and dedication to one of the most grueling sports.

“In addition she was the 2015 and 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Champion and the winner of the 2014, 2015 and 2016 XTERRA World Championships.

“She has participated in three Olympics, the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. This is an extraordinary achievement in the world of sport.

“Flora is also a wonderful ambassador for Bermuda, always grabbing a Bermuda flag at the finish line in which to drape herself and taking time to return to Warwick Academy and share her journey with our students.

“She continually gives enthusiastic advice in encouraging young people to fulfil their dreams and is the greatest example of good sportsmanship.

“In recognition of this outstanding achievement Warwick Academy is pleased to name our current swimming pool in her honour, to be called ‘The Flora Duffy Swimming Facility’.

Flora Duffy attended Warwick Academy and was a successful athlete and student, graduating in 2004, the school noted.

Colin Smith, Chair of the Board of Governors said, “Flora demonstrates the epitome of hard work, dedication, determination and sheer guts to power her way to the top of the world as a woman triathlete.

“It is indeed an honour to recognize this unique and extraordinary person so that everyone who visits our school and competes in our pool can see that great sports people start somewhere, even in such a small place as Bermuda. We are all very proud of her and are pleased to dedicate our swimming facility in her honour.”

The Board of Governors spoke with Ms Duffy in Boulder, Colorado on Tuesday evening to offer their congratulations and to ask her permission to dedicate the facility in her honour.

She said, “I loved my time at Warwick Academy and it is really special to have the pool named after me. It came as a huge surprise but such an honour. It is wonderful to have my name associated with something that so many kids benefit from. I look forward to swimming a few more laps in the pool when I am back at home in the future.”

The official dedication of the facility is scheduled for November 3rd at 8:30 am when an unveiling ceremony will take place.

