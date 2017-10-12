Chef Edmund Smith Paired With Tyrone Pedro

Executive Chef Edmund Smith, from Ascots, is working alongside culinary arts student Tyrone Pedro at the upcoming Plates of Passion event run by Bermuda Hospitality Institute, which sees local Culinary Arts students paired up with some of the Island’s top chefs.

Executive Chef Edmund Smith

How long have you been a professional chef? What inspired that choice?

I have been a professional chef for 35 years. Working with my dad in his hotel was very inspiring for me as a young boy.

What is your culinary arts specialty? And favourite dish to make?

No specialties, because I love all food, but my favorite cooking styles are slow cooking and braising as they bring great flavors out of a dish.

Why did you agree to take part in this year’s Plates of Passion event?

I believe it is for a good cause and it is a great event where not only do I get to showcase my skills but also provides a chance for an upcoming chef to work under me personally and learn a few things. I have taken part in this event for all five events over the years.

What is the biggest reward for you in doing this?

The biggest reward for me in doing this is connecting with the student and working together as a strong team.

What is [or what do you suppose will be] the biggest challenge?

The only challenge I have faced over the years is having a committed student.

What’s your plan when it comes to preparing for the night? How will you try to stand out above the other teams?

We will make sure we are as organized as much as we can be, but we are not there to stand out, we just want to do a good job, as they are all great teams.

What do you hope to impart on your student teammate? What lessons do you hope they’ll learn?

That being in the kitchen is a lifestyle and not a job, and to always be creative within himself.

Culinary Arts Student Tyrone Pedro, 27

How long have you been cooking? What inspired you to want to become a chef?

I have been cooking for a little over 4 years, and my inspiration came more out of opportunity than an actual decision of wanting to become a chef. I was lucky to be given the bakers job whilst incarcerated and it was invigorating being able to create products out of raw materials. I have always been a hands-on person so it suited my style of work.

What’s your ultimate goal and where you hope to end up in this profession?

My ultimate goal is to continue to work hard and seize the opportunities that come my way because of my work ethic.

Why did you decide to take part in Plates of Passion?

I decided to take part in Plates of Passion to try something new as I always relish a new challenge. I also saw it as an opportunity to put myself out there as a talented up and coming chef.

How are you feeling about the event and being paired with your chef?

There will be some friendly competitiveness amongst the students and chefs I’m sure, but I myself am looking forward to putting out some great plates and seeing how they compare to the other teams. As for being paired with my chef, I think Chef Edmund is one of Bermuda’s best chefs so I am honored to be able to do this event with him.

What will be the biggest challenge for you?

I think the biggest challenge for me would be plating the actual dishes as Chef Edmund and I have come up with some pretty grand plate concepts that are going to be difficult to execute.

What do you hope to get out of the experience overall?

The main thing I would like to get out of this experience is exposure; exposure to new things, new people, and new experiences.

This is the fifth in a series of profiles of the teams behind the 2017 Plates of Passion event, a one-of-a-kind dining and fundraising event run by Bermuda Hospitality Institute, which sees local Culinary Arts students paired up with some of the Island’s top chefs.

This year’s sold-out event takes place on Wednesday, November 1; leading up to the event students will have an opportunity to shadow their mentor chef, collaborate to create recipes and then assist with meal preparation on the night.

