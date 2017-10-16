Dellwood Middle School Closing Early Today

Dellwood Middle School is closing early today [Oct 16] due to plumbing issues, with water to the school shut off following a burst water main.

A Government spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Education is advising that Dellwood Middle School is closing early today due to plumbing issues.

“Water to the school has been shut off due to a burst water main. Parents/guardians are being contacted and it is hoped that the situation will be rectified in time for the school to reopen as normal tomorrow.

Read More About

Category: All, News