James & Cipres Win 2017 Autumn Classic

October 1, 2017 | 1 Comment

Bermuda-born Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres competed in their first figure skating competition of the season, earning a victory at 2017 Autumn Classic International in Canada.

The pair, who represent France, topped the table with a score of 210.48, with Canada’s Meagan Duhame and Eric Radford finishing second with a score of 202.98, while Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau also from Canada finished third with a score of 189.64.

2017 Autumn Classic International Standings

  • 1 Vanessa James / Morgan Cipres – France
  • 2 Meagan Duhame / Eric Radford – Canada
  • 3 Julianne Seguin / Charlie Bilodeau – Canada
  • 4 Marissa Castelli / Mervin Tran – USA
  • 5 Kyueun Kim / Alex Kang Chan Kam – Korea
  • 6 Jessica Calalang / Zack Sidhu – USA
  • 7 Paris Stephens / Matthew Dodds – Australia

Vanessa James/ Morgan Cipers performing at 2017 Autumn Classic International

Comments (1)

  1. Sher Bear says:
    October 19, 2017

    Awesomeness and power with bluesy brooding.
    V and M are too hot.

