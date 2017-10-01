James & Cipres Win 2017 Autumn Classic

Bermuda-born Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres competed in their first figure skating competition of the season, earning a victory at 2017 Autumn Classic International in Canada.

The pair, who represent France, topped the table with a score of 210.48, with Canada’s Meagan Duhame and Eric Radford finishing second with a score of 202.98, while Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau also from Canada finished third with a score of 189.64.

2017 Autumn Classic International Standings

1 Vanessa James / Morgan Cipres – France

2 Meagan Duhame / Eric Radford – Canada

3 Julianne Seguin / Charlie Bilodeau – Canada

4 Marissa Castelli / Mervin Tran – USA

5 Kyueun Kim / Alex Kang Chan Kam – Korea

6 Jessica Calalang / Zack Sidhu – USA

7 Paris Stephens / Matthew Dodds – Australia

Vanessa James/ Morgan Cipers performing at 2017 Autumn Classic International

