James & Cipres Win 2017 Autumn Classic
Bermuda-born Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres competed in their first figure skating competition of the season, earning a victory at 2017 Autumn Classic International in Canada.
The pair, who represent France, topped the table with a score of 210.48, with Canada’s Meagan Duhame and Eric Radford finishing second with a score of 202.98, while Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau also from Canada finished third with a score of 189.64.
2017 Autumn Classic International Standings
- 1 Vanessa James / Morgan Cipres – France
- 2 Meagan Duhame / Eric Radford – Canada
- 3 Julianne Seguin / Charlie Bilodeau – Canada
- 4 Marissa Castelli / Mervin Tran – USA
- 5 Kyueun Kim / Alex Kang Chan Kam – Korea
- 6 Jessica Calalang / Zack Sidhu – USA
- 7 Paris Stephens / Matthew Dodds – Australia
Vanessa James/ Morgan Cipers performing at 2017 Autumn Classic International
