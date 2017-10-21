Docks: ‘No Resolve To The Industrial Dispute’

As of Friday, the industrial dispute on the Hamilton docks has not been resolved, with a statement sent yesterday to customers by Meyer saying “As of 4:15pm on Friday October 20th, there has been no resolve to the industrial dispute on Hamilton dock.

“BISL has made the decision for the M/V Bermuda Islander to sail at 4:30pm and return to Salem, NJ. 32 containers, containing essential items, were discharged in Bermuda and the remaining containers will return on the vessel’s next voyage.”

Stevedoring Services previously confirmed they “received notice of industrial action from the Port Workers’ Division of the Bermuda Industrial Union on Thursday, October 19.”

“The Stevedores have unloaded and delivered refrigerated containers [reefers] and will complete unloading of other perishables on Friday, ensuring that essential goods are available for collection,” Stevedoring noted.

