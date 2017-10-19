Hamilton Dock Workers Take Industrial Action

Members of the Port Workers’ Division of the BIU took industrial action today [Oct 19] at the Hamilton Docks according to management of Polaris Holding Company Ltd.

Chief Executive Officer Warren Jones said, “Stevedoring Services Limited [Polaris Holding Company Ltd.] can confirm that we received notice of industrial action from the Port Workers’ Division of the Bermuda Industrial Union on Thursday, October 19.

“The Stevedores have unloaded and delivered refrigerated containers [reefers] and will complete unloading of other perishables on Friday, ensuring that essential goods are available for collection.”

