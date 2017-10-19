Hamilton Dock Workers Take Industrial Action

October 19, 2017 | 4 Comments

Members of the Port Workers’ Division of the BIU took industrial action today [Oct 19] at the Hamilton Docks according to management of Polaris Holding Company Ltd.

Chief Executive Officer Warren Jones said, “Stevedoring Services Limited [Polaris Holding Company Ltd.] can confirm that we received notice of industrial action from the Port Workers’ Division of the Bermuda Industrial Union on Thursday, October 19.

“The Stevedores have unloaded and delivered refrigerated containers [reefers] and will complete unloading of other perishables on Friday, ensuring that essential goods are available for collection.”

docks hamilton generic

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News

Comments (4)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Real Onion says:
    October 20, 2017

    Frankly Scarlett…

    ……………….well ya’ll know the rest

    Reply
  2. Ignaorance says:
    October 20, 2017

    And the fun begins!

    Reply
  3. Paradise Reclaimed says:
    October 20, 2017

    Only perishables are essential goods? Where’s the warning this industrial action will come? Pathetic.

    Reply
  4. Family Man says:
    October 20, 2017

    If only they had a collective bargaining agreement that set out the terms and conditions for taking industrial action.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">