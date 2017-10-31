Ferry Reach Spill To Take “Years To Clean Up”
The gasoline spill that occurred at the RUBiS facility in Ferry Reach in March of this year is expected “to take a few years to clean up,” officials have confirmed.
In response to our queries, a Government spokesperson told Bernews, “Based on other past spills in Bermuda and in other jurisdictions the Department does expect this spill to take a few years to clean up.
“The monitoring is also expected to continue after the physical extraction by vacuum [i.e. cleanup] has been completed. Not all spills are the same so we cannot predict exactly how long the cleanup will take.
“For example, volatile pollutants present in gasoline are expected to clean up more quickly than Diesel or heavier oils. The cleanup will continue until the endpoints stipulated in Bermuda’s Risk Based Corrective Action [RBCA] guidelines have been reached for groundwater and above the groundwater.”
Read More About
Category: All, Environment, News
I hope the PLP will continue to criticise the Minister’s handling of this and hold the Minister to account for this incredibly slow cleanup.
Bermuda is a small island within the Atlantic Ocean. Living sustainably with renewable energy is the most pragmatic decision that citizens can make to ensure a healthy future for living organisms in this environment.
Get solar/wind projects happening on a grander scale! If solar panels can be installed on a Bermudan gas station (the ultimate irony), then surely Bermudan citizens can access government tax incentives for installing solar panels on their homes and businesses!
Bermuda is a small island within the Atlantic Ocean. Living sustainably with renewable energy is the most pragmatic decision that citizens can make to ensure a healthy future for living organisms in this environment.
Get solar/wind projects happening on a grander scale! If solar panels can be installed on a Bermudan gas station (the ultimate irony), then surely Bermudan citizens can access government tax incentives for installing solar panels on their homes and businesses
Not one comment from all the ‘environmentalists’ opposing quad tours, or BEST?