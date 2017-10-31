Ferry Reach Spill To Take “Years To Clean Up”

The gasoline spill that occurred at the RUBiS facility in Ferry Reach in March of this year is expected “to take a few years to clean up,” officials have confirmed.

In response to our queries, a Government spokesperson told Bernews, “Based on other past spills in Bermuda and in other jurisdictions the Department does expect this spill to take a few years to clean up.

“The monitoring is also expected to continue after the physical extraction by vacuum [i.e. cleanup] has been completed. Not all spills are the same so we cannot predict exactly how long the cleanup will take.

“For example, volatile pollutants present in gasoline are expected to clean up more quickly than Diesel or heavier oils. The cleanup will continue until the endpoints stipulated in Bermuda’s Risk Based Corrective Action [RBCA] guidelines have been reached for groundwater and above the groundwater.”

