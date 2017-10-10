‘Ice Skating’ Rink To Return To St. George’s

‘Ice skating’ enthusiasts will be able to hit the rink again this year, as St. George Skates is set to return, opening in November at Somers Garden in St George.

The announcement said, “Planning Factory Bermuda [PFB] with Presenting Sponsors, RUBiS and Bermuda Gas, are bringing back the popular holiday outdoor skating rink to St. George this year with an even bigger rink to accommodate up to 75 skating during any one hour, along with lots of exciting events to top off another amazing holiday season.

“The family and community friendly St. George Skates [SGS] took off in popularity when it was first launched last year and it will be back with the Grand Opening taking place on November 18 & 19 at Somers Garden in St George.

Video of the performance at last year’s grand opening of St George’s Skates

“This year, St. George Skates has linked up with the Bermuda Diabetes Association [BDA] to donate $5 per skater to the BDA for every person who skates during the Grand Opening dates, as skating is in sync with the BDA’s healthy approach to get moving as a proven way to combat diabetes.

Debbie Jones, Chairwoman of the Bermuda Diabetes Association said: “The Bermuda Diabetes Association is thrilled to partner with St. George Skates as our mission is to get Bermuda moving.

“The money raised from this fundraiser will go towards the important services provided by the BDA and raising awareness of healthy lifestyles in Bermuda. Every person in Bermuda has a friend or family member directly affected by diabetes.

“Nearly every company or organisation in Bermuda has employees who are affected by diabetes. Prevalence of this disease in Bermuda is twice the OECD average, and exceeds the prevalence of all OECD countries.”

Sarah Burrows, Interim Executive Director of the Bermuda Diabetes Association, added: “The alarmingly consistent rise and demand for diabetes-related services, education and patient financial assistance for life-saving medications has reached its breaking point – the cost of diabetes is simply too high for Bermuda to ignore any longer.”

Cher Przelomski and Kathryn Massa, of PFB, agreed that the rink in Somers Garden, St. George provided an excellent venue for community, saying, “What we learned is that the community at large loved SGS as a gathering space, and that led us to ask what more we could do to use the rink in other ways to build community. Our expanded offerings this year will support that idea.”

Graham Redford, Managing Director of RUBiS said, “RUBiS and Bermuda Gas are proud to be Presenting Sponsors for the second annual St. George Skates. After the unprecedented success of the inaugural year, we were happy to be able to continue our sponsorship.

“We received so many positive comments from the general public last year that we wanted to ensure we could help bring this innovative and fun experience back to St. George.”

“We also have a longstanding partnership with the Bermuda Diabetes Association, so it is a natural fit for us to be able to help them fulfill one of their strategic visions also.”

“As energy companies that are committed to the Island, we recognise that we have a responsibility to assist the communities in which we work and this donation aligns well with our corporate beliefs. We are very proud to be able to assist such a worthy cause and are sure that our sponsorship will enable residents of all ages to engage in a fun and healthy activity.”

Ms Przelomski added: “Keeping in theme with the community togetherness of the event, this year St George Skates is looking to accommodate those with disabilities so there is access for all through using special equipment. PFB has created a special Corporate Sponsorship to provide for this important need, and is hoping to fill this soon.”

“Throughout the holiday event there will be plenty of excitement taking place to get everyone into the holiday spirit, including Friday themed nights, special Friday night Golden Hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. geared for anyone 55 and older to skate at a reduced price and Santa on most Saturday afternoons in December from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m,” the organisers noted.

“There will also be vendors set up in Somers Gardens selling light refreshments and snacks, including the return of the ever-popular Ashley’s Lemonade.

“Along with the expansion of the rink, which will now be almost the full tent size of 40’ x 80’, there will also be a separate 40’ x 40’ tent where skates will be available for selection and use, as well as new shelving installed to accommodate personal items. A DJ booth will also be installed to provide for private parties as well as Saturday nights when a DJ will be on hand to play music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Other new additions throughout the holiday season include the option to rent a Birthday Tent with purchase of wristbands, which will come equipped with tables and chairs as well as a variety of available dates for corporate and private evening events. There will also be a New Year’s Eve party geared for young adults up to 18 with hats, horns, noise makers and music from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“The cost for an hour of skating is $20 for anyone up to age 18 and over 18 is $25. As with last year, tickets can be purchased online at PTIX.com, however walk-ins on site are welcome. Dates and hours of operation will be posted on PTIX.com as well as at the entrance to SGS at Somers Garden. For more information, visit sgs.planningfactory.com.”

