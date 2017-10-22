Photos: CedarBridge Academy Big Time Banquet

CedarBridge Academy celebrated 20th years of excellence at the ‘Big Time Banquet’ last night at Hamilton Princess and Beach Club.

In September 1997, CedarBridge Academy welcomed approximately 1,000 students, and since that time, thousands of students have passed through their doors.

According to the school’s website the name CedarBridge — which resulted from a competition to name the school — is very symbolic. ’Bridge’ represents the “intent of the school is to bridge the educational and social integration gap,” while ‘Cedar’ represents the Bermuda Cedar, which “like the student body and the school itself, it is unique to Bermuda” and a “valuable and much treasured produce of our island.”







































































































