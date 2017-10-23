Port Royal Golf Course Celebrating 47th Birthday

The Golf Developmental Program ‎at Port Royal Golf Course Golf is celebrating its fourth anniversary, while Port Royal Golf Course set to celebrate its 47th birthday on October 29.

Golf pro Kim Swan said, “October 29th commemorates the date of the official opening ceremony of Port Royal Golf Course in 1970 and this month marks 47 years since that glorious day.

“The opening of Port Royal Golf Course has proven to be a historic occasion on many levels, a sporting facility that ushered in excitement, optimism and provided opportunity for all within the local golf community unparalleled to date.

“Through the investment into public golf in Bermuda with the introduction of a world class championship golf course, it unearthed a suppressed interest in golf from the masses, whose exposure to the game was limited to then rugged 9-hole Ocean View Golf Course or playing at the ‘crack of dawn’ under unacceptable and unwelcoming circumstances.

“The advent of Port Royal ignited a universal interest, passion and love for the game which mushroomed as Port Royal Golf Course matured with all of its splendor.

“Today, forty seven years later Port Royal has undergone a substantive makeover, under the watchful eye of one of its original creators, no less than Roger Rullewich formerly of Robert Trent Jones Sr. design group.”

“Of course, the introduction of the PGA of America by former Premier Dr. Hon Ewart Brown and the staging of the PGA Grand Slam of Golf, eclipsed the former glory days of Shells Wonderful World of Golf which was unprecedented in Bermuda during the pioneering days televised sporting events in the late 1950’s.

“Port Royal in 1970 played its part in ushering a more inclusive mandate within a sport [golf] which was transitioning away from a period of overt segregation and deliberately targeted racist practices in Golf.

“While the mindset stemming from the legacy of golf’s origins have proven to become more subliminal decades later, few can deny the part Port Royal Golf Course has played moving Bermuda forward socially. Indeed, a positive role which turned the tide toward a more fairer and just golfing community, albeit with room for improvement.

“Today the challenge exist to create an excitement in Bermuda around the great game of golf. My answer for this lies within our own hearts to create a ‘Love for the Game’.

“Personally, I am fondly reminded of this date in history for Port Royal Golf Course, because Port Royal means so much to me on so many levels. Yes, it has been written and spoken about the origins of that great love I hold for Port Royal Golf Course.

“The areas that encompass Port Royal Golf Course, the Families and Communities are significant when understanding the role of Love in the ignition of a new resurgence in golf in Bermuda. As we commemorate Port Royal on its 47th anniversary- we celebrate the Whale Bay, Evans Bay, Death Valley, Rockaway, Rose Hill, Pompano Road, Spring Benny, White Hill and Somerset Bridge communities as well.

“Today, the majesty of Port Royal is evident as I traverse this widespread property plying my trade, I am humbled by the presence of a greater spirit that is the real miracle that is the mystique of Port Royal’.”

