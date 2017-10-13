Video: Premier David Burt On BBC World News

Premier and Minister of Finance David Burt appeared on the BBC World News programme ‘Talking Business’ with host Aaron Heslehurst as part of a round of media briefings at the end of a series of official meetings in Europe.

Over the last week, the Premier has completed meetings with European Union and OECD representatives in Brussels and Paris and also engaged with UK Ministers and other officials in London on matters of importance to Bermuda.

Speaking on the programme, Premier Burt said, “Bermuda is a leader in global tax compliance, transparency and is without question, a good global citizen.

“I was just in Paris on Monday and I met with the Secretary General of the OECD, and Bermuda’s ratings from the OECD on transparency are equivalent to that of the United Kingdom and Germany, and in many instances and many international ratings, we’re ahead of the United States.

“We believe that we are being a leader in this space and we will continue to exert our leadership position to ensure that Bermuda is up on the latest standards.

The BBC host then said, “But according to PWC, as of June this year, PWC say Bermuda imposes no taxes on profits, income dividends or capital gains, has no limit on the accumulation of profit and has no requirement to distribute dividends. That’s not necessarily on an international playing field, is it?”

Premier Burt replied, “I would say that Bermuda’s tax system, has been the same tax system that we’ve had since the 1800s.

“There will be very few people in my country, many of whom are watching, or businesses that would say they are under taxed.

“We have a 20 percent blended tax rate across the way in which we assess our taxation. That is equivalent to what you would find in the federal level side of the United States. So in our view, I think that we are certainly having different taxation system, but different does not necessarily mean that it is bad.

Asked about the Panama Papers, Premier Burt said, “The Panama Papers are a good example of Bermuda’s leadership position in this space. We’ve had beneficial ownership for 70 years, well before many other countries.

“Bermuda did not feature as the top 20 countries listed inside of the Panama Papers. That is because Bermuda has always been a leader in this space. Bermuda is, as we regard, the gold standard of an international financial sector.“

