Drivers Arrested After Collisions In Paget, Sandys

Two drivers have been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after two separate collisions, one involved a female pedestrian being injured in Sandys, while the other was a collision involving two cars in Paget.

Man Arrested After Female Pedestrian Injured in Sandys

A police spokesperson said, “Around 8:15pm Wednesday, October 11th a 59-year-old woman, believed to be from Warwick, attended King Edward VII Memorial Hospital for treatment of an arm injury after apparently being struck by a car earlier while she was out walking.

“Initial information suggests that the incident occurred in the Mangrove Bay Road, Somerset Road, Sandys parish area. A scene was then identified and processed by the relevant police personnel.

“The vehicle understood to be involved was later located and impounded. The driver, believed to be a 37-year-old Sandys parish man, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.

“At last check the injured woman was recovering in stable condition on a general ward at the hospital. Inquiries continue and any witnesses are asked to contact Constable Ralshon Douglas on the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Driver Arrested After Reported Hit & Run Collision in Paget

“Around 6:30pm Wednesday, October 11th police received a report of a two car collision on South Road in Paget near Elbow Beach,” the police said.

“One of the vehicles involved was apparently driven away from the scene following the crash but was later located and impounded. The driver, believed to be a 43-year-old Warwick man, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.

“There were no injuries reported and inquiries continue. Any witnesses to this collision are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

