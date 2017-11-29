Fake ‘Minister Lovitta Foggo’ Instagram Account

The Government has advised “that it is aware of a series of fake social media accounts being created in the names of Ministers of the Bermuda Government.”

“Today, the Government confirmed that the Minister of the Cabinet Office with Responsibility for Government Reform, Lovitta Foggo, has become a victim of one of these fake social media accounts,” a spokesperson said.

“To ensure authenticity of a social media account of a public figure, the public is advised that they should be able to see a “blue badge” or “blue check” next to that public figure’s name.

“As a final note, members of the public are strongly advised not to comply if they are solicited for funds from the fake accounts. In that regard, the public is urged to contact the Bermuda Police Service to report any online fraudulent activity.”

As Bernews previously reported, there was also a fake Instagram account created in the name of Premier David Burt, with the account sending out ‘spammy’ direct messages on the social network.

Screenshot of the fake Minister Foggo Instagram account

