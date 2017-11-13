Local Architectural Firm Talks Bermuda Design

Nearly 300 hospitality industry executives gathered recently at the Hamilton Princess for the seventh annual HVS Caribbean Hospitality Investment and Operations Summit, a conference dedicated to everything relating to investing in and operating hospitality in the Caribbean.

A spokesperson said, “Local architectural firm OBM International [OBMI] was among the expert panelists speaking to the design considerations for the changing and growing industry.

“Senior designer for the St. Regis, Andres Osorio shared his knowledge during the Regional Design panel. During this panel, contemporary regionalism was discussed and defined as design that is not only sensitive to its location but is a reinterpretation of local, traditional design.

“Osorio used OBMI’s 81-year history in Bermuda to highlight the concept, illustrating Wil Onions’ evolution of the Bermuda architectural vernacular from the original Bermudian cottage to the modern interpretations seen today. He explained how that traditional style is reinterpreted into the design St Regis resort, designed by OBMI.

“Also discussed amongst the panellists was the need for flexible design, allowing for spaces that transform from day to night to accommodate the property’s programming. Osorio shared experiences and details on how architects plan for flexible spaces with centralised and shared back-of-house operations.

“Other topics during this regional design panel included seasonality, how to create authentic local experiences for guests and how to design for hurricane resilience.

“During the 2-day conference, topics ranged from financing, investor sentiment and projections and how companies like Airbnb and Expedia are changing the industry. OBMI Chairman Tim Peck joined expert panellists from the design, construction, development and public policy sectors to discuss the viability and magic formula for getting Caribbean projects completed on time and on schedule.

“STR and CTO were on hand to provide attendees with a snapshot of the state of Caribbean tourism and forecasts for 2018, while Bermuda Tourism Authority captured everyone’s attention discussing Bermuda’s growth in 2017 and outlook for the future.

“For more information regarding OBMI’s participation at CHICOs 2017 or the design of the St Regis Bermuda, please contact OBMI.”

