Photos & Video: Truck Crashes Through Wall

[Updated] Emergency services responded to a collision on Wilkinson Avenue this afternoon [Nov 15], in which a truck crashed through a wall, resulting in the vehicle going off the road. Police, ambulance and fire personnel are on scene, and traffic is currently being diverted, and arrangements are being made to remove the vehicle. Further details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 2.36pm: According to the police, the injuries to the driver are “not believed to be serious,” and a crane is on the way to remove the vehicle.

Update 2.55pm: BELCO also confirmed they had crews onsite to “de-energise the overhead power lines so that the crane being used to remove the truck can do so safely.”



Update 2.59pm: A truck is on scene to remove the vehicle

Update 3.56pm: The vehicle has been removed, video added below

Update 4.58pm: A police spokesperson said, “Around 12:40pm Wednesday, November 15th police and first responders were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle crash along Wilkinson Avenue in Hamilton parish.

“Details remain limited at this time, but the tractor trailer involved ended up off the road.

“Apparently the driver was taken to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

“BELCO personnel also attended the scene and a crane was required to assist in the recovery of the tractor trailer.

“Traffic diversions are still in effect in the area and motorists should continue to use alternate routes if possible, until further notice.

“Inquiries are underway and any witnesses are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News, Photos, Videos