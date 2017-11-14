Service Interruptions Due To BIU Meeting

Some Government services — bus, ferry, garbage collection and post office — will be “temporarily interrupted” tomorrow morning [Nov 15] due to a BIU general membership meeting which is expected to begin at 10am, the Government said this afternoon.

A Government spokesperson said, “Please note that some Government services will be temporarily interrupted tomorrow morning, Wednesday, November 15, 2017, due to the general membership meeting of the Bermuda Industrial Union.

“Anticipated resources effected include bus and ferry services, garbage collection and services from the General Post Office.

“The meeting is expected to begin at 10:00 am and service interruptions can be expected until the meeting has concluded.

“The Government apologizes for any inconvenience to the public.”

