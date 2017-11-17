Teachers Union Welcomes 2.5% Pay Raise

The Bermuda Union of Teachers [BUT] has voted overwhelmingly to accept a 2.5 percent pay rise.

Union members met this week, and according to BUT President Shannon James, voted unanimously to accept the pay award.

“For five years, our members have not had a pay rise, or they have been asked to take furlough days, but prices have continued to rise. As a result, our members have endured a drop in their standard of living in real terms,” said Mr James.

He added, “The previous contract ended in 2012. Therefore, teachers have had a pay freeze since then, and to add to that, they gave up a furlough day in 2014.”

Mr James said that a study by Bermuda College economist Craig Simmons found that “teachers’ buying power had fallen by 12 percent in real terms.”

“That is an enormous drop and shows the level of sacrifice the teachers have had to make. In that context, the 2.5 percent rise is quite small, but we do understand that there is still a need to be careful with Government spending,” said Mr James.

“This was not a negotiated raise, but an offer from the Government as they realized that there had been no increase for any government worker for many years.”

The BUT will return to the bargaining table early in the New Year to begin talks for a new collective bargaining agreement. The present Agreement expires on August 31, 2018.

