Photos, Video: Pool Renamed After Flora Duffy

November 21, 2017 | 1 Comment

[Updated with photos] Warwick Academy held a ceremony this morning [Nov 21] to officially rename their swimming pool after world champion Bermudian triathlete Flora Duffy.

The 21-minute live video replay is below:

Duffy, who has won numerous international titles including multiple World Championships, attended Warwick Academy, and in deciding to name the pool after her, the school said that it is an honour to recognize her accomplishments, and by naming the pool after the World Champion, it can also show everyone who visits their school that “great sports people start somewhere, even in such a small place as Bermuda.”


Click to enlarge photos:

Comments (1)

  1. Warwick says:
    November 21, 2017

    Congrats Flora! Super proud to have gone to school with you. Would have been amazing if Mr. C could have been there to speak instead of Mr. Horan.

