Photos, Video: Pool Renamed After Flora Duffy
[Updated with photos] Warwick Academy held a ceremony this morning [Nov 21] to officially rename their swimming pool after world champion Bermudian triathlete Flora Duffy.
The 21-minute live video replay is below:
Duffy, who has won numerous international titles including multiple World Championships, attended Warwick Academy, and in deciding to name the pool after her, the school said that it is an honour to recognize her accomplishments, and by naming the pool after the World Champion, it can also show everyone who visits their school that “great sports people start somewhere, even in such a small place as Bermuda.”
.
Click to enlarge photos:
20 Most Recent Sports Photo Galleries
- 16 Nov: Photos/Results: BSSF Football Championships
- 16 Nov: Photos/Results: BASA Winter Swim Meet
- 15 Nov: Photos & Results: Bermuda Optimist Sailing
- 14 Nov: Photos, Video & Results: Motocross Racing
- 13 Nov: Photos: “Undefeated” Boxing & Kickboxing Event
- 10 Nov: Photos: Youth Rugby Train With Classic Lions
- 10 Nov: Photos & Results: Fidelity International 5K Race
- 09 Nov: Photos & Results: Field Hockey Double Header
- 09 Nov: Photos & Results: FEI Dressage Challenger
- 09 Nov: Photos: Argentina & Lions Win Rugby Classic
- 07 Nov: Photos: 2017 BCB Cricket Award Ceremony
- 05 Nov: Photos: Classic Lions vs France Classic Rugby
- 05 Nov: Photos & Video: Harness Racing At Vesey Street
- 02 Nov: Photos & Results: Bermuda Field Hockey
- 02 Nov: Photos/Results: BNA Sylvia Eastley Tournament
- 01 Nov: Photos/Results: Stardust Stables Jumper Show
- 28 Oct: Photos: Barbados Defeat Bermuda Team 3 – 2
- 26 Oct: Photos & Results: BHPA Equestrian Fall Show
- 26 Oct: Photos & Results: Ball Hockey Double Header
- 25 Oct: Photos & Results: ITF Tennis Junior Open
-
Congrats Flora! Super proud to have gone to school with you. Would have been amazing if Mr. C could have been there to speak instead of Mr. Horan.