BBFS: Ensuring Members Succeed Academically

As part of their “renewed focus in ensuring that all of our members are on target to succeed academically,” Bermuda’s Brazilian Football School [BBFS] is getting set to introduce a new policy, requiring all members to provide them with a copy of their school report card.

In a letter to parents, Calvin Blankendal from BBFS said, “We wish to thank you for your support thus far. As we work together for the best interest of our members and their parents, we will introduce the following policy under our educational program.

“As of January 1, 2018, all of our members must provide us with a copy of their school report card at the end of each term. This is in line with our renewed focus in ensuring that all of our members are on target to succeed academically. Non-compliant members will be unable to to train with us as of December 31st, 2017.

“The report card will give us a snapshot of each member’s academic standing, areas where they are successful in, require support, conduct and learning styles. This will enable us as coaches/mentors to provide a more efficient and outcome measured support base.

“The report card requirement will reinforce all of our programs under Bermuda’s Brazilian Football School. The name says it all. We are here to teach, mentor and provide a creative outlet via football. No longer will we accept noncompliance in school or academic failure.

“We assure you, this information will be kept strictly confidential.

“BBFS Developmental Training Program: BBFS will continue with the Developmental program from January 9th to 30th, with team training from February 13th to May 30th.

“As of February 13th, we will resume training for our futsal team selection. This will run from February to May, at a fee of $200.00 [to include an uniform]. Training will be held weekly and participation will be based on; attendance, ability and conduct.

“Each player will have to earn his or her place in the team. We will aim to have a maximum of 10 players per team including 1 goal-keeper.

“All members will be afforded the opportunity to train at their level, to improve their technical skills. Payment will be due by January 30th, 2018.”

