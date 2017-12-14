BTA Chairman & CEO Issue Joint Statement

Following the contrasting statements from the Bermuda Tourism Authority CEO and Board which were followed by comments from the Tourism Minister expressing his “disappointment with Mr. Dallas’ unauthorized statement,” BTA Board Chairman Paul Telford and CEO Kevin Dallas issued a short joint statement about the “way forward” and their strategy and role to promote tourism.

BTA CEO Urges Senators To Vote No

Prior to the Senate vote on the Domestic Partnerships Bill, BTA CEO Kevin Dallas wrote to Senators to express concern, saying, “We believe the Bill poses an unnecessary threat to the success of our tourism industry. We urge you to vote no.”

“The yet-to-be-written headlines associated with a yes vote in the Senate could be damaging enough to derail the seven consecutive quarters of growth the Bermuda tourism industry has enjoyed dating back to January 2016,” Mr Dallas said.

“We should send a message that Bermuda continually and permanently lives up to its well-earned reputation as a warm, friendly and welcoming destination. A no vote on the Domestic Partnerships Bill will make that message crystal clear to the world.”

BTA Board: ‘BTA is Non-Political, Bermuda’s Laws Outside BTA Remit’

The following day, the BTA Board released a statement saying, “The Bermuda Tourism Authority is focused on driving the success of tourism in Bermuda, by making our island an appealing destination, and marketing it to potential visitors.

“We strive to provide useful information to support any tourism-related debate in Bermuda, including the Domestic Partnership Bill. As an organisation we respect all views and opinions on this matter, and remain focused on our primary objective; bringing more visitors to Bermuda.

“To be clear, however, the Bermuda Tourism Authority is a non-political entity and decisions about Bermuda’s policies and laws are outside the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s remit and are the responsibility of Parliament.

“We have full trust in Bermuda’s elected and appointed officials to effectively carry out the democratic process on behalf of Bermuda’s citizens.”

Minister: ‘Disappointment With Mr. Dallas’ Unauthorized Statement’

Following the BTA Board’s statement, Minister of Economic Development and Tourism Jamahl Simmons said he takes “note of the statement on the Domestic Partnership Bill by Kevin Dallas, CEO of the BTA, as well as his lobbying efforts throughout the community.”

“I have been informed that this statement and accompanying lobbying efforts were done without the knowledge, or the consent of the BTA Chair Mr. Paul Telford or the Board,” the Minister said.

“While ultimately Mr. Dallas’ actions are a matter for the Board and the Chair, I have, on behalf of the Cabinet communicated my disappointment with Mr. Dallas’ unauthorized statement and will support the Board in whatever action they wish to undertake to ensure the established processes and procedures surrounding public statements are respected.”

‘BTA Chairman, CEO Joint Statement on Way Forward’

In a new statement today, under a title of “Chairman, CEO Joint Statement on Way Forward,” the BTA corporate website said, “Bermuda Tourism Authority Chairman Paul Telford and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Dallas issued the following joint statement.”

Paul Telford: “Our strategy will continue to focus on showcasing Bermuda’s genuine hospitality and diverse, inclusive culture – traits that have always been valued and true. The Board of Directors has every confidence that the talented Bermuda Tourism Authority team is up to the challenge of delivering on that strategy.”

Kevin Dallas: “Our role at the Bermuda Tourism Authority is to support the island’s economy by promoting tourism and welcoming all guests to our beautiful destination. The focus for the Bermuda Tourism Authority is to work on behalf of Bermuda’s reputation, her visitors and her tourism industry workers.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics