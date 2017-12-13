‘Bermuda’s Laws Are Outside The BTA’s Remit’
“The Bermuda Tourism Authority is a non-political entity and decisions about Bermuda’s policies and laws are outside the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s remit and are the responsibility of Parliament,” Bermuda Tourism Authority Board said.
This follows after BTA CEO Kevin Dallas wrote to Senators to express concern about the Domestic Partnerships Bill saying, “We believe the Bill poses an unnecessary threat to the success of our tourism industry. We urge you to vote no.”
“The yet-to-be-written headlines associated with a yes vote in the Senate could be damaging enough to derail the seven consecutive quarters of growth the Bermuda tourism industry has enjoyed dating back to January 2016,” Mr Dallas said.
“We should send a message that Bermuda continually and permanently lives up to its well-earned reputation as a warm, friendly and welcoming destination. A no vote on the Domestic Partnerships Bill will make that message crystal clear to the world.”
The statement from the Bermuda Tourism Authority Board said, “The Bermuda Tourism Authority is focused on driving the success of tourism in Bermuda, by making our island an appealing destination, and marketing it to potential visitors.
“We strive to provide useful information to support any tourism-related debate in Bermuda, including the Domestic Partnership Bill. As an organisation we respect all views and opinions on this matter, and remain focused on our primary objective; bringing more visitors to Bermuda.
“We have full trust in Bermuda’s elected and appointed officials to effectively carry out the democratic process on behalf of Bermuda’s citizens.”
These two rather contrasting statements from the BTA CEO and BTA Board come as the Domestic Partnerships Act — which aims to replace same-sex marriage with a domestic partnership which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples — is to be debated in the Senate after passing in the House.
Cannot work this out – is this a slap down for Dallas?
I think so – it may be a light one, but firm nonetheless. Remains to be seen if Govt takes affront.
BTA Board claps back.
How dare someone who is paid from the public purse (even if only by way of loan) speak out and contradict the Government! That person should be removed from office!
Hmmm. What about all those protests? How many of those people were paid from the public purse? How many were fired?
That would’ve been racist and dictatorial on the OBA’s part.
It is righteous and morally acceptable under a PLP government.
Thou shall not criticise the PLP.
Amen
At least you now openly admit you are a fascist. Not that you hid it very well in the past.
The topic of same sex marriage seems to evoke both positive and negative responses and support. Kevin Dallas is entitled to make his views known and the BTA are equally entitled to make theirs.
It is clear to me that the government elect is making a raft of changes of late and the lasting impact of these will only become known over time. However, it is my belief that any changes to the Human rights act or scope by any government should be taken carefully and only after the ramifications of the changes are fully known. Unfortunately the government elect is making changes based on election promises and party lines. To remove, recind and roll back rights is really a poor move designed to appease only those who stand against change and equality.
Today the Senate will likely rubber stamp this too. It is a sad day for Bermuda. This is however only my opinion and does not warrant any hate responses. I have honestly seen enough to say that I have heard what you are saying and it fills me with dread that in 2017 so many people are against change and would happily disallow a minority to enjoy same some dignity. The farther reaching implications will be known in the future but it can never be good to be known for changes that reduce what is already in place.
Ooops! While I agree with the BTA, that first statement should have never went out. Now they have to back paddle it. I do hope that the Senators make the right decision and reject this bill.
uh oh….sorry Kevin you are in deep trouble because here comes Jamahl full bore.. watch, just watch