‘Bermuda’s Laws Are Outside The BTA’s Remit’

“The Bermuda Tourism Authority is a non-political entity and decisions about Bermuda’s policies and laws are outside the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s remit and are the responsibility of Parliament,” Bermuda Tourism Authority Board said.

This follows after BTA CEO Kevin Dallas wrote to Senators to express concern about the Domestic Partnerships Bill saying, “We believe the Bill poses an unnecessary threat to the success of our tourism industry. We urge you to vote no.”

“The yet-to-be-written headlines associated with a yes vote in the Senate could be damaging enough to derail the seven consecutive quarters of growth the Bermuda tourism industry has enjoyed dating back to January 2016,” Mr Dallas said.

“We should send a message that Bermuda continually and permanently lives up to its well-earned reputation as a warm, friendly and welcoming destination. A no vote on the Domestic Partnerships Bill will make that message crystal clear to the world.”

The statement from the Bermuda Tourism Authority Board said, “The Bermuda Tourism Authority is focused on driving the success of tourism in Bermuda, by making our island an appealing destination, and marketing it to potential visitors.

“We strive to provide useful information to support any tourism-related debate in Bermuda, including the Domestic Partnership Bill. As an organisation we respect all views and opinions on this matter, and remain focused on our primary objective; bringing more visitors to Bermuda.

“To be clear, however, the Bermuda Tourism Authority is a non-political entity and decisions about Bermuda’s policies and laws are outside the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s remit and are the responsibility of Parliament.

“We have full trust in Bermuda’s elected and appointed officials to effectively carry out the democratic process on behalf of Bermuda’s citizens.”

These two rather contrasting statements from the BTA CEO and BTA Board come as the Domestic Partnerships Act — which aims to replace same-sex marriage with a domestic partnership which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples — is to be debated in the Senate after passing in the House.

