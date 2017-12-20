Video: America’s Cup Documentary Part #7

“The America’s Cup brought people from around the world and across Bermuda to work together over a finite and intense period and many close friendships and personal bonds were formed, most of which may last a lifetime,” the ACBDA said as Part 7 of the 9 part documentary was released.

“Everything from professional relationships and global contacts to social connections and new family friends, it all led toward the success of the event and the legacy benefits for our island community.”

“Featuring the comic duo Maquel Bailey from Bermuda’s government department of Marine & Ports and Greg Muir, ACBDA’s project advisor seconded from KPMG to ACBDA, these two had never met before the event, yet their strong friendship and deep respect for each other was key to a smooth-running transportation schedule. It’s a friendship that will likely last a lifetime.

“Also hear from the ACEA Food & Beverage manager, a Bermudian restauranteur, who shares great aspirations for Bermuda’s most-loved lemonade stand.

“Other key relationships were formed within the Joint Agency Command Centre with most of Bermuda’s service agencies working side-by-side, day in and day out.

“This is true of any future event, the relationships that are formed, introduce us to new ways of working and take us on new pathways professionally and socially.”

