FCO: Disappointed, Matter For Bermuda Govt

“While the UK Government is disappointed with the implications of this Bill, this is a matter for the Bermuda Government acting within the terms of the Bermuda Constitution and in accordance with international law,” the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office [FCO] said in regards to the Domestic Partnerships Act.

The Domestic Partnerships Act passed in the House of Assembly and then passed in the Senate, with the Domestic Partnerships Act [PDF] designed to replace same-sex marriages with a domestic partnership which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.

Having been approved in both the House [24-10] and Senate [8-3], the Bill heads to the UK-appointed Governor for assent, which is normal procedure and generally seen as a formality, however it has been a topic of speculation, and the U.S. based Human Rights Campaign has urged the Governor to “veto” the legislation, and the UK’s Daily reported that British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is “under pressure” to veto it.

Home Affairs Minister Walton Brown told ZBM that he “expects the Governor will sign it,” while Premier David Burt told Bernews, “I expect that the Governor will ratify the Bill of the Parliament.”

In regards to our queries, an FCO spokesperson said: “The UK Government is a proud supporter of LGBT rights and continues to support same sex marriage.

During our recent interview, the Premier said that same-sex couples, after the passage of the Domestic Partnership Act, will “enjoy more legal benefits than they previously had.”

Premier Burt said, “What happened previously before is that, for instance, same-sex couples did not have rights to pensions, did not have rights to survivorship benefits, hospital visitation, health insurance rights, prior to the passage of the Domestic Partnership Act. They now have those benefits, which they did not previously have.

“Though the judge said that same-sex couples were entitled to marry, the judge cannot give same-sex couples legal benefits,” the Premier said.

Premier Burt said, “We can understand that different people may have different opinions on this, but the fact is, under the laws of which Bermuda is ascribed to, same-sex marriage is not a human right under the European Convention of Human Rights.”

We asked Mark Pettingill, the lawyer who represented the same sex couple in their legal case which resulted in same sex marriage being legal, about the issue of rights with marriage, and he explained that as some Acts, such as the Pensions Act, used language such as ‘man’ and ‘wife’, the Acts would need amending.

Mr Pettingill added, “But that could have been accomplished as indicated by Justice Simmons in her ruling without removing the right to same sex marriage.”

According to this website, same-sex couples can currently marry in 25 nations and in 42 other jurisdictions around the world.

The areas within the United Kingdom, British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies that are listed as having same sex marriage are England, Wales, Scotland, Akrotiri & Dhekelia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Pitcairn Islands, Ascension Island, Isle of Man, British Antarctic Territory, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Falklands, Tristan da Cunha and Alderney.

The areas within the United Kingdom, British Overseas Territories, and Crown Dependencies which do not have same sex marriage are listed as Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Jersey, Montserrat, Northern Ireland, Saint Helena, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands, Turks & Caicos Islands, and Sark, which is part of the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

