FCO: Disappointed, Matter For Bermuda Govt
“While the UK Government is disappointed with the implications of this Bill, this is a matter for the Bermuda Government acting within the terms of the Bermuda Constitution and in accordance with international law,” the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office [FCO] said in regards to the Domestic Partnerships Act.
The Domestic Partnerships Act passed in the House of Assembly and then passed in the Senate, with the Domestic Partnerships Act [PDF] designed to replace same-sex marriages with a domestic partnership which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.
Having been approved in both the House [24-10] and Senate [8-3], the Bill heads to the UK-appointed Governor for assent, which is normal procedure and generally seen as a formality, however it has been a topic of speculation, and the U.S. based Human Rights Campaign has urged the Governor to “veto” the legislation, and the UK’s Daily reported that British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is “under pressure” to veto it.
Home Affairs Minister Walton Brown told ZBM that he “expects the Governor will sign it,” while Premier David Burt told Bernews, “I expect that the Governor will ratify the Bill of the Parliament.”
In regards to our queries, an FCO spokesperson said: “The UK Government is a proud supporter of LGBT rights and continues to support same sex marriage.
“While the UK Government is disappointed with the implications of this Bill, this is a matter for the Bermuda Government acting within the terms of the Bermuda Constitution and in accordance with international law.”
During our recent interview, the Premier said that same-sex couples, after the passage of the Domestic Partnership Act, will “enjoy more legal benefits than they previously had.”
Premier Burt said, “What happened previously before is that, for instance, same-sex couples did not have rights to pensions, did not have rights to survivorship benefits, hospital visitation, health insurance rights, prior to the passage of the Domestic Partnership Act. They now have those benefits, which they did not previously have.
“Though the judge said that same-sex couples were entitled to marry, the judge cannot give same-sex couples legal benefits,” the Premier said.
Premier Burt said, “We can understand that different people may have different opinions on this, but the fact is, under the laws of which Bermuda is ascribed to, same-sex marriage is not a human right under the European Convention of Human Rights.”
We asked Mark Pettingill, the lawyer who represented the same sex couple in their legal case which resulted in same sex marriage being legal, about the issue of rights with marriage, and he explained that as some Acts, such as the Pensions Act, used language such as ‘man’ and ‘wife’, the Acts would need amending.
Mr Pettingill added, “But that could have been accomplished as indicated by Justice Simmons in her ruling without removing the right to same sex marriage.”
According to this website, same-sex couples can currently marry in 25 nations and in 42 other jurisdictions around the world.
The areas within the United Kingdom, British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies that are listed as having same sex marriage are England, Wales, Scotland, Akrotiri & Dhekelia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Pitcairn Islands, Ascension Island, Isle of Man, British Antarctic Territory, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Falklands, Tristan da Cunha and Alderney.
The areas within the United Kingdom, British Overseas Territories, and Crown Dependencies which do not have same sex marriage are listed as Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Jersey, Montserrat, Northern Ireland, Saint Helena, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands, Turks & Caicos Islands, and Sark, which is part of the Bailiwick of Guernsey.
So there you have it. That settles it.
No more talk of independence. If the UK didn’t do anything to abolish conscription and they’re doing nothing about SSM. The excuse that “We need to be able to make our own decisions so we need to go independent” is now an invalid argument.
Here here
Ever since Britain and all the other European countries started venturing around the globe, they have been imposing their ideology and lifestyles on people.
Sign the document.
This will seriously backfire on Bermuda if it gets signed into Law….Does it really mean that much to you what someone else does with their own life? This bill doesn’t get rid of the LGBT, it just takes rights away do marry….Is it seriously worth it? Seriously….
I guess they can’t get married at these locations either.
“The areas within the United Kingdom, British Overseas Territories, and Crown Dependencies which do not have same sex marriage are listed as Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Jersey, Montserrat, Northern Ireland, Saint Helena, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands, Turks & Caicos Islands, and Sark, which is part of the Bailiwick of Guernsey.
Which would have been an opportunity for Bermuda as there would be a lack of competition.
Sign the document. Then let those who have issue with it have their day in court. Let the law decide – yet again.
and……………..there you have it folks !!
Nice cop out FCO.
So the Governor is free to sign and lets let the chips fall where they may.
LGBT Community – this particular battle has been lost but not, not, not the war.
The PLP – “TWO Bermuda’s” really taking shape – LGBT Community you’re NOW in the 2nd Class Group!!
Also, when Marc Bean and at opposition members, at that time, left the beautiful isles of Bermuda and went to the British Government concerning matters of bad treatment by the notorious O.B.A.Government,were turned away and had to come back to Bermuda to cope with the oba’s nonsense and foolishness. Now, person at the top has an issue with the P.L.P.’s stand…..Humph…..
Mark Pettingill was the lawyer and at that time,and an oba politician,who told Bermudians POINT BLANK, in an article, about 4 years ago, if “WE” did not like what was happening under the oba, “WE” could leave.
Interesting how the tides of life change quickly.
What you talkin bout Willis ?
I hate being Bermudian and I hate my fellow bermudians.
I get it.
Then leave.
Trust me, I will. But I’m going to trash the place as much as I can on my way out.
Come on OJ, when the OBA won in 2012 you were probably angry at a bunch of Bermudians too, but did leaving your country come to mind?
In the early 1950′s a group of socially conscious Bermudians wrote what has been termed “the secret document” An Analysis of Bermuda’s Social Ills. It had three main headings:
-The Limited Franchise
-Segregation
-Discrimination
Two are active, alive and being played out today with the approval of our Domestic Partnership Act – Discrimination and Segregation
A new chapter of Bermuda’s social ills is currently being written by our Government and it contains fragmenting words like repeal of marriage equality, regressive, discrimination, segregation of same sex couples from the term marriage and thus the creation of a Bermudian second class citizen.
Bermuda, we are not moving towards the high ground of Diversity and Inclusion with this legislation we are going low.
It fails to meet the criteria of respect for and appreciation of sexual orientation as outlined below:
In broad terms, diversity is any dimension that can be used to differentiate groups and people from one another. It means respect for and appreciation of differences in ethnicity, gender, age, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, education, and religion.
Our LGBTQ community is now ranked on a Bermuda Diversity and Inclusion Scale and that ranking is to second class citizen status. It came as a result of our local politicians and their voting is a matter of public record – you can look it up.
These individual politicians alone carry the distinction of adding to our Bermuda brand the title of first country ever to take away Marriage Equality.
Our international tourism and business competitors must be enjoy watching us snatch defeat from the jaws of victory – with the recent global release of our Paradise Papers followed quickly by the first ever repeal of Marriage Equality.
I kinda done with the Bermudian manner – outwardly friendly and hospitable, but some of us are a bunch of a****** underneath. Sick of it.
I’m going to call out every piece of stupidity and ignorance I hear from a Bermudian, to their face and make them defend it.
I think i’m Going to be busy.
The Governor still has not signed,personally I doubt he will,it would end his career.
Bermuda is not a gay nation; but some are hoping it is a gay colony if the British governor don’t sign this bill,
This is ridiculous. No one is trying to make bermuda a “gay colony” or trying to turn anyone gay.
They just want equality. Something you seem to be against…
Mike go on and try and get married in Jamaica.
Or Africa.
South Africa has it fully legalised?
Mike Hind, all your points are invalid as you could care less the well being of Bermudians, no matter their race or age!
Listen six months in and they cant get buses on the road what chance do they have in dealing with a real life issue ….They have been clueless since jump and continue …..Bermuda ….is another World …..and we will be …the PLP will sink this ship ..first stage devaluation of the Bermuda Dollar ….I didn’t vote them in
plp will sink but this ship will carry on without them.
Thank you
No…plp will sink the ship…the next gov and the people will bail out the water…
sounds familiar.
As in California when the ban on same sex marriage was overturned the same will likely happened here because the law serves no purpose other then to prevent ss couples being able to call themselves married and having the same dignity and respect as married couples.
If it was the other way around and OBA had passed something, we would of already saw the ppl marching, screaming making Bermuda look like a 3rd world country like they always do. They’re gonna see soon what they’ve created.
This is a new Bermuda, one where the PLP’s rent-a-crowd is not necessary.
Premier Burt states that same-sex couples will “enjoy more legal benefits than they previously had.”
Wait a minute. Previously they were able to get married. I guess less more?
What a bunch of Wack Jobs!
LOL!
The key point here is that the question of independence has been avoided which is the essential point at this time. I know it is no consolation to the LGBT community, but this is the first step on the road. If this Bill had been passed before the Court ruling, there would have been celebrations. We are in a halfway house now on this issue. Let’s park it and turn to some others and come back when the time is right. The old, church-bound community are going to be in the minority before long.
This is the perfect situation for the PLP Government.
If the Governor signs the Bill then the PLP will say it has been vindicated. If the Governor refuses his assent, the PLP Government will complain that England is dictating our society and laws. That will lead to a call for independence which we all know is the ultimate goal of the PLP (even though not part of this year’s manifesto).
If the Governor signs the Bill and it is afterward struck down as unconstitutional, the PLP Government can say that the Governor took advice from London on the Bill before he assented, so it is the fault of the UK Government, not the PLP Government.
What a perfect political situation!