Banana Leaf Angel Workshop On December 7

The friends of the Bermuda National Library [BNL] are getting set to present Banana Leaf Angel Workshop on Thursday, December 7 from 6.00pm to 8.00pm with Bermudian artist and Ronnie Chameau.

The event promotion said, “Learn about the art of Banana Leaf Angels as BNL hosts a workshop with Bermudian artist Ronnie Chameau on Thursday, December 7 from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. There is a $25 fee and space is limited. Proceeds to the Friends of the Bermuda National Library. Contact 299-0039, 295-2905 or kashakir@gov.bm for more details.”

