“Disruptive Passenger” Arrested On BA Flight

A “disruptive passenger” on board the arriving British Airways flight was arrested once the plane landed on Sunday, the police have confirmed.

A police spokesperson said, “Police on Sunday at 6:11pm responded to a report of a disruptive passenger on board an inbound British Airways flight.

“It appears that a male was being very aggressive and belligerent to airline staff and as a result the male passenger once the plane landed was arrested and taken into police custody. A court appearance is expected sometime this week.”

