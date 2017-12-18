“Disruptive Passenger” Arrested On BA Flight
A “disruptive passenger” on board the arriving British Airways flight was arrested once the plane landed on Sunday, the police have confirmed.
A police spokesperson said, “Police on Sunday at 6:11pm responded to a report of a disruptive passenger on board an inbound British Airways flight.
“It appears that a male was being very aggressive and belligerent to airline staff and as a result the male passenger once the plane landed was arrested and taken into police custody. A court appearance is expected sometime this week.”
Stupid, just plain stupid. Everyone knows, except this individual, that of all places where you need to behave an aluminium tube hurtling through the sky at 500MPH is the most important place.
Why do they serve passengers liquor then?
1) Where does it say the man was intoxicated?
2) Liquor is served, not forced down peoples throats. Having a drink or 2 is one thing, but if you are old enough to consume alcohol, you are old enough to take responsibility for your own actions.
Because most people can drink a little & not become obnoxious.
Most people aren’t rendered stupid by a cocktail or two, assuming that their other senses are intact. Or, they may have been drinking prior to boarding the flight. There are any number of reason, including mental health issues, for behavior that could lead to being zip-tied. Passenger safety comes first.
Well alcohol apologists, he was drunk, and since ‘most people’ don’t get belligerent, some do and this represents a real danger to everyone ‘hurtling through the sky at 500mph’ doesn’t it? But no, your ‘right’ to drink a dangerous drug that is known to be closely associated with bad behavior, bad decision making and violence, (I didn’t name it liquid courage) is more important than safety. Stupid, stupid, stupid. PS. Pilots can fly after drinking 8 hours before takeoff and are sometimes hungover, some try flying drunk too. Carry on.
Common sense ain’t so common! Now they should charge tis passenger for disrupting the other passengers peace.
Happy Westgate to him!
MWAHHhhhhaaa!
Ah yes and more money out of our pockets! Fine him and return him on his own ticket!
Was on this flight and this is not what happened. He was drunk but was not distributive..
That’s what happens when born with the golden spoon.