Teachers Union: “Step In The Right Direction”

The Bermuda Union of Teachers President welcomed a plan outlining the future development of education in Bermuda, saying that “we are committed to making sure that Plan 2022 succeeds because we want our young children to succeed.”

Recently, Education Minister Diallo Rabain unveiled Plan 2022 pledging it would “not sit on the shelf”, adding: “In 2018, the Department of Education will commence the operationalization of the Plan.

“It will be a Plan with a life span of five years – 2018 to 2022. The plan is structured by five priority areas that have clear measurable and qualitative outcomes, and specific actions for delivery.

“We are diversifying options for students, especially those in the middle years so that they can focus on pathways meaningful to them, like technical and vocational education.”

BUT President Shannon James said: “We were heavily involved in Plan 2022 and we thank the Minister and the Board of Education for giving us the chance to contribute. We appreciated the opportunity that was given to us, and we are committed to making sure that Plan 2022 succeeds because we want our young children to succeed.

“Every teacher in Bermuda wants to see every student reach their potential and hopefully Plan 2022, when implemented, will ensure our young people receive the best education we can offer.

“We believe that education is the building block of any successful society and we feel that this is definitely a step in the right direction.”

The Strategic Plan for Public School Education follows below [PDF here]

