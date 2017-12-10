Tony Brannon: “Very Sad Day For Bermuda”

It is a “very sad day for Bermuda” which is “on the wrong side of history,” Tony Brannon said following the Domestic Partnerships Act passing in the House of Assembly, with Mr Brannon adding that “Bermuda will lose untold millions in LGBT tourism revenue.”

The Domestic Partnerships Act aims to replace same-sex marriage with a domestic partnership arrangement which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.

Same sex marriage became legal following a Supreme Court decision in May 2017, when the court ruled in favour of Winston Godwin and Greg DeRoche, saying “the common law discriminates against same-sex couples by excluding them from marriage.”

However the Bill seeks to change the legal status, and it passed in the House by a margin of 24 – 10, with all PLP MPs present voting yes, while most OBA MPs vote no, with two exceptions; the OBA’s Craig Cannonier and Sylvan Richards both voted yes.

Audio of the vote count:

Mr Brannon has been an outspoken advocate for same sex marriage, starting petitions, and running email and social media campaigns on the matter.

After the Bill passed, Mr Brannon told Bernews, “It is a very sad day for Bermuda. Any Premier or Government who would support the reversal of rights granted to ‘any’ minority should be ashamed of themselves.

“Bermuda has stooped to a new low by reversing the rights granted by the Supreme Court on May 5th 2017 by Justice Charles-Etta Simmons ruling that it was discriminatory for the Registrar General to deny a marriage license to a same sex couple.

“The PLP have also legislated to topple the protections of the Human Rights Act. That indeed is a travesty.

Mr Brannon said the “world will not take this lightly, Bermuda will lose untold millions in LGBT tourism revenue as the community stays away from an island” whose Government “cloaked their dislike of marriage equality with a ‘basket of rights’ known as a Domestic Partnership.

“Many gay weddings have been booked on Bermuda registered cruise ships that will not be allowed to take place. It really is ‘politics’ and ‘religion’ at its worst. When you mess with people like this, it will come back to haunt the Government, and will affect all of us.

“Bermuda is on the wrong side of history,” Mr Brannon added.

As the Bill has now passed in the House, it will head to the Upper House, where the Senators will vote on it. Bernews asked a number of people and entities for their reaction to the Bill passing, and will post further articles as able.

