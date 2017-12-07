BHB Wins At 2017 International WOW! Awards

Bermuda Hospitals Board [BHB] has been voted Workplace of the Year by the international employee recognition programme The WOW! Awards.

BHB’s Child and Adolescent Services placed second in the WOW! What a Team category. BHB was shortlisted in the two categories from more than 20,000 nominations submitted to the independent customer service awards organisation The WOW! Awards.

The WOW! Awards help manage BHB’s staff recognition programme, the RISE Awards. At the annual WOW! Awards Gala held in London last month, BHB won 2017 Workplace of the Year, beating out fellow finalists City University of London, Help to Buy South West, Imperial College London and University of Gloucestershire.

Moffatt Makomo, Child and Adolescent Services Occupational Therapist; Ashley Simons-Crane, Child and Adolescent Services Clinical Assistant, Dean Parris, BHB Manager of Service Excellence, Rewards & Recognition, Events, Diversity & Protocol; Vakita Basden, Child and Adolescent Services Social Worker; Monika Pitt, Child and Adolescent Services Educational Therapist and Derek Williams, CEO of The WOW! Awards

According to the nomination committee, BHB won for staff programmes that “recognise their employees as one of their greatest assets and strives to keep teams enthused and engaged”, and because BHB “has shown innovative ways of communicating and recognising their certificate winners and nominees”.

“This win is not only good for BHB, it’s good for Bermuda,” said BHB CEO Venetta Symonds.

“Showing the world that we value our patients and our employees breeds confidence in the way we treat each other on the island and the way we do business here.

“Our staff members have demanding, stressful jobs – our community depends on them to safeguard their health and wellbeing. It’s up to us as employers to ensure our staff are taken care of in return and given the best chance to succeed in providing exceptional care.

“On behalf of the management and staff of BHB, we are proud of this achievement and the Workplace of the Year award.” “Being on hand when they announced the winners was an incredible experience for me,” said BHB Rewards & Recognition Manager Dean Parris. “I was so proud to be representing BHB.

“There were 65 finalists at the awards ceremony. Listening to their stories and sharing the experience with more than 400 attendees was both inspiring and humbling.”

Child and Adolescent Services [CAS] narrowly missed out on the WOW! What a Team award, coming second to the UK’s Durham Constabulary. The CAS team was nominated for two RISE Awards following their highly successful implementation of the Teen Life Skills programme.

Four members of the CAS team attended the London event. Occupational therapist Moffatt Makomo, speaking for the team, said: “The recognition our team received at the awards ceremony was truly motivating for us. We’ll continue to do our best for Bermuda’s youth.”

While in the UK, the CAS team also had the opportunity to tour Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children. Derek Williams, CEO of The WOW! Awards, said: “Bermuda Hospitals Board really impressed the judges with the focus that they have put on their employee engagement strategy.

“Allowing the employee voice to be heard throughout the organisation, creating employee wellness programmes and providing teams with new gym facilities are just some of the examples of keeping employee happiness at the heart of the organisation. “It is truly inspiring to see such passion for employee wellbeing and a great desire to be an employer of choice. We are so proud to be working with them.”

BHB Chief Operating Officer R. Scott Pearman said: “The People Pillar is one of the four pillars of the BHB Strategic Plan 2016-2021, alongside Care, Performance and Community. Our Human Resources Department is driving a transformational agenda to improve employee engagement and satisfaction.

“Although we have not achieved compete transformation yet, it is inspiring to receive recognition, particularly international recognition, for our work to date. Being named 2017 Workplace of the Year by The WOW! Awards is an indicator we are on the right track for building employee engagement.”

The RISE Awards is BHB’s employee recognition programme. To nominate a BHB employee for providing exemplary service or to learn more about the programme, visit the BHB website at bermudahospitals.bm and search ‘RISE Awards’ or click the link at the bottom of the homepage.

