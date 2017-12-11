Winston Godwin & Greg DeRoche: ‘It Is A Shame’

“It is a shame that it has come to this after such a long fought battle,” but it is important to acknowledge “what we have been able to achieve together,” Winston Godwin and Greg DeRoche said following the Domestic Partnerships Act passing in the House of Assembly.

The couple — who filed the legal challenge which paved the way for same sex marriage in Bermuda earlier this year — urged the LGBTQ community and allies to see “what can be achieved when we work together and fight for love, with love.”

Their comments follow after the Domestic Partnerships Act passed in the House of Assembly late on Friday night, with the Bill seeking to replace same-sex marriage with a domestic partnership arrangement which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.

Same sex marriage became legal in Bermuda following a Supreme Court decision in May 2017, when the court ruled that “common law discriminates against same-sex couples by excluding them from marriage.”

However the Bill seeks to change the legal status, with the Domestic Partnerships Act [PDF] stating, “This Bill seeks to make provision for the formalisation and registration of a relationship between adult couples, to be known as a “domestic partnership”, to clarify the law relating to marriage, and to make connected and related provision.”

While not, technically, a vote on the Bill itself, a vote was taken in relation to the procedure of the Bill, passing 24 – 10, with all PLP MPs and two OBA MPs voting yes, while ten OBA MPs voted no: Opposition Leader Jeanne Atherden, Deputy OBA Leader Leah Scott, Michael Dunkley, Dr Grant Gibbons, Patricia Gordon-Pamplin, Susan Jackson, Trevor Moniz, Leah Scott, Cole Simons, Ben Smith and Jeff Baron.

Audio of the procedural vote count:

Speaking after the Bill passed, Mr Godwin and Mr DeRoche, the couple who filed the legal challenge which resulted in same sex marriage being legalised in Bermuda, said, “To the LGBTQ Community and it’s Allies, firstly, despite what our Government says with its vote, you are loved. You are respected. You are worthy.

“It is a shame that it has come to this after such a long fought battle on all our parts. I’m truly sorry that this is the climate and reality we face.

“Secondly, thank you! Thank you to the 10 MPs that did reject it, I commend your leadership and compassion to recognize all people deserve to love and be loved.

“To everyone that emailed in or attended the town hall meeting, thank you for everything you as a community have done and continue to do to push our country forward. None of this would have been possible without each and every one of you.

“While there is now a greater possibility of marriage equality being reversed, I think it’s important to acknowledge how far we have come and what we have been able to achieve together. Because of each and everyone of you, we’ve been able to change the lives of 7 beautiful couples and we’ve shown Bermuda that love can win whether or not ‘the country is ready for it’.

“Moving forward lets not hang our heads in disappointment, but hold them high. Look what can be achieved when we work together and fight for love, with love.”

Bernews interview with Winston Godwin & Greg DeRoche from September of this year::

As the Bill has now passed in the House, it will head to the Upper House, where the Senators will vote on it.

Most the time the Senate tends to also approve Bills that have passed in the House, however they did vote down a related Bill last year, when the Human Rights Amendment 2016 — which aimed to define marriage as between a man and a woman — passed in the House, but was subsequently defeated in the Senate.

However, as stated, Bills that pass the House often pass in the Senate as well, and if the Bill does pass the Senate, it will then be sent to the Governor for assent, and the policies contained in the Bill will be enacted.

As some MPs noted during the debate in the House on Friday night, Bermuda may become the first nation to reverse same sex marriage. As of December 2017, most reports say 26 nations have recognized same sex marriage; even though Bermuda did legalize same sex marriage in May, we were generally never included in the lists reported.

The 26 nations where same sex marriage is legal are Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, England / Wales, Finland, France, Germany, Greenland, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Uruguay, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, United States, and Sweden.

Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown previously said that, “We are at this point legislatively because we have a rift in our community between two competing positions” one in support of same-sex marriage and one opposed.

Saying that there was a “high likelihood” that a Private Members Bill would have been tabled in Parliament which would have outlawed same-sex marriage and afforded no rights to same-sex couples,” the Minister said the Government “took leadership on the issue and has decided to bring forward this Bill, which will ensure that same-sex couples will have a raft of legal benefits.”

