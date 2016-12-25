Christmas Day Celebrations On Elbow Beach

People are starting to gather at Elbow Beach in Paget to celebrate Christmas this morning [Dec 25], with large crowds expected to spend the day socializing, swimming, and celebrating on one of Bermuda’s most popular beaches.

The annual Christmas gathering on Elbow Beach is a long standing tradition, with participants often donning seasonal attire in celebration of the holiday as they take to the beach to celebrate the holiday.

