Christmas Day Celebrations On Elbow Beach

December 25, 2016 | 1 Comment

People are starting to gather at Elbow Beach in Paget to celebrate Christmas this morning [Dec 25], with large crowds expected to spend the day socializing, swimming, and celebrating on one of Bermuda’s most popular beaches.

The annual Christmas gathering on Elbow Beach is a long standing tradition, with participants often donning seasonal attire in celebration of the holiday as they take to the beach to celebrate the holiday.

Comments (1)

  1. Terry says:
    December 25, 2016

    Merry Christmas

