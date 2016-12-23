Police Confirm Fentanyl Drug In Bermuda
The Bermuda Police Service said they have confirmed the presence of the controlled drug Fentanyl in Bermuda, adding that it is a “dangerous, powerful Schedule II narcotic responsible for an epidemic of overdose deaths within the United States.”
“Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is associated with the misuse of heroin,” a police spokesperson said,
“According to the Drug Enforcement Administration [DEA], “Fentanyl is a dangerous, powerful Schedule II narcotic responsible for an epidemic of overdose deaths within the United States.” In September 2016 the DEA issued a public warning at this link.
Detective Superintendent Sean Field-Lament confirmed, “The BPS Drug Unit is conducting an investigation and we have informed our public safety and healthcare partners of the associated risks.
“We will work with our partners to formulate a more detailed response in the coming days, but in the meantime we would like to draw the DEA’s safety precautions regarding Fentanyl to the public’s attention:
- Exercise extreme caution.
- Be aware of any signs of exposure.
- Seek immediate medical attention.”
It's been there for a long time.
Key here is 'abuse'.
It has been here for certain for awhile, this is just the first case of an OD of H involving fent... Be safe! The junk is everywhere its not good...
Wonder if this has anything to do with the tourists' emergencies at HP??? Hoping it's just an isolated incident. Scary to think what can happen if this becomes a regular on the streets of BDA
Yeah I wonder, thank god it's only fentanyl, a schedule II drug and not the dreaded "reefer" which is of course designated as a schedule I drug, the most dangerous.
The legal hypocrisy is mind blowing be careful people
What's the drug that has kept 4000 Bermudians out of the job market , while foreigners enjoy full employment ? What ever it is, it is more dangerous than Fentanyl. Some call it Racism. WOW!!
Rodney, please wake up.
Agree...they should really stop forcing those 4000 people to take that drug against their free will...it's totally unfair they don't get to have a say in their actions...
Isnt this watch a few celevs OD'd on?
Isnt this what a few celebs OD'don** ..sorry was typing too fast lol
Please be safe all. Right now a kilogram of fentanyl is around 10 thousand dolars from china and very easy to get. This kilogram can make around 1 million fake opiate pills...they sell for 15 to 30 dollars each on then street in the us and 30 to 50 each in bermuda thankfully they don't really exist here no are opiates outside heroin as common here as the usa. Do the maths 1 million pills (not even an exageration) sells for 15 to 30 million dollars from a 20 thousand dollar invvestment into a kilo lf powder, binding filers and a pill press. Most commonly are blue oxycodone 30mg pills as they are the easiest to replicate as they don't have film on the pills and can be crushed to snort smoke or inject. If you have addiction or are ever offered oxycontin 30mg blue pills please do not use them. Your life is not worth it. If the oxycodone when wet turns slightly to gelatin its pretty likely its real as this is a slow release anti abuse mechanism... something you wont find in fakes. Also with heroin i would reccomend checking online to do some basic research. Always do a tiny amount of your drug first and wait a few minutes. If you get high then its way too potent and likely fentanyl. Saved your life from an OD with a simple step like that. Fake heroin aka china sybtehic white is a mix typically of fentanyl and maltitol and rarely some actual heroin tossed in as well. If it tastes a little sweet try not to take it! Your life is important and today is a great day to consider quitting.
We need to have otc opiate antidotesand have them avliable anonymously so people dont feel threatened when acquiring them - it fan and will be responsible for saving a life one day in Bermuda. The usa is allowing them. People will always do drugs, regardless of the law. The least the government can follow the USA footsteps and make the antidote readily available to anyone who wants to keep it in stock if they know people who are users that are loved ones. Again people will always do drugs regadless of the law and pretending you can stop people from doing that is only going to enable more deaths from these aweful drugs.
Stay safe all. Research things first before consuming! And try to stick to safer drugs like weed.
Nice essay!
Would it not be more sensible just to avoid anything about which you don't know?
That was my first thought too. I feel bad after eating a bag of chips- I can't imagine putting all that illicit junk in my system.