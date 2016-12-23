Police Confirm Fentanyl Drug In Bermuda

The Bermuda Police Service said they have confirmed the presence of the controlled drug Fentanyl in Bermuda, adding that it is a “dangerous, powerful Schedule II narcotic responsible for an epidemic of overdose deaths within the United States.”

“Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is associated with the misuse of heroin,” a police spokesperson said,

“According to the Drug Enforcement Administration [DEA], “Fentanyl is a dangerous, powerful Schedule II narcotic responsible for an epidemic of overdose deaths within the United States.” In September 2016 the DEA issued a public warning at this link.

Detective Superintendent Sean Field-Lament confirmed, “The BPS Drug Unit is conducting an investigation and we have informed our public safety and healthcare partners of the associated risks.

“We will work with our partners to formulate a more detailed response in the coming days, but in the meantime we would like to draw the DEA’s safety precautions regarding Fentanyl to the public’s attention:

Exercise extreme caution. Be aware of any signs of exposure. Seek immediate medical attention.”

