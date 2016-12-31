People’s Campaign Calls ‘Urgent Meeting’

The People’s Campaign said they are “calling an urgent meeting for all concerned residents of Bermuda,” with the meeting to be held at St. Paul AME Centennial Hall at 12 noon on Tuesday January 3, 2017.

The group said, “The People’s Campaign is calling an Urgent Meeting for all concerned residents of Bermuda.

“If you are opposed to Bermudians being pepper sprayed by Police

If you are opposed to the Airport Redevelopment Deal

If you are opposed to Governments refusal to renew Rev Tweed’s work permit.

“You are urged to come out to St. Paul AME Centennial Hall at 12 noon on Tuesday January 3, 2017. Please wear the color red. The time to act is now. Enough is finally enough!”

