People’s Campaign Calls ‘Urgent Meeting’

December 31, 2016 | 22 Comments

The People’s Campaign said they are “calling an urgent meeting for all concerned residents of Bermuda,” with the meeting to be held at St. Paul AME Centennial Hall at 12 noon on Tuesday January 3, 2017.

The group said, “The People’s Campaign is calling an Urgent Meeting for all concerned residents of Bermuda.

“You are urged to come out to St. Paul AME Centennial Hall at 12 noon on Tuesday January 3, 2017. Please wear the color red. The time to act is now. Enough is finally enough!”

  1. Toodle-oo says:
    December 31, 2016

    Yet another gathering of 150 people who will be hailed as representing the other 60,000

  2. BLIND SHEEP says:
    December 31, 2016

    Wait.....if this is such an important issue why can it not be tomorrow or Monday.

  3. Irritated Jeanie says:
    December 31, 2016

    This is getting beyond ridiculous now...

  4. Terry says:
    December 31, 2016

    Between the BIU calling a General Membership meeting the same day and the People Campaign doing similar February better come quick.

    It becomes more racial and one sided everyday.

    How do you say Ha Ha Ha Ha pee................na na yah hear..........

  5. Irritated Jeanie says:
    December 31, 2016

    Everything the so called peoples campaign has done has been orchestrated to prompt a confrontation with Government. I really wish we had never been given the chance to host AC2017 as it is clear that the combined opposition will stop at NOTHING to ruin this country.

  6. Equality, Jobs, Justice says:
    December 31, 2016

    Equality- work permit rules to apply to everyone. Not to be sidestepped cos he's our mate.

    Jobs- the airport will create hundreds.

    Justice- allowing democratically elected officials to enter parliament.

    Also, why should people pay union dues when BIU are fighting harder for a non-member than they do for members. Also, when can we see their accounts.

  7. Rada Gast says:
    December 31, 2016

    For "concerned citizens" read "Bermudians who don't believe in allowing the democratically elected government to do its job, and who think the laws of the country should only apply when it suits them".

  8. john says:
    December 31, 2016

    ....and......

    > if you couldn't care less about jobs for Bermudians and the process by which work permits are issued on the basis
    that no Bermudian can do the job (supposedly) advertised.

  9. LOL says:
    December 31, 2016

    The irony in wearing the color red - what a joke

  10. Ringmaster says:
    December 31, 2016

    It must be time for an urgent meeting of the Silent Majority, the 45,000 Bermudians who support the PLP or OBA or neutral but see the damage that is being done to Bermuda's reputation by these stupid actions. Unfortunately it would be called a lynch mob, or worse despite the make up of the gathering.

    All the while, within 1000 miles is a country known as the USA which recently elected a new President. He has made it clear he wants to lower corporate tax rates to around 15%. If that happens, Bermuda will see a mass exodus of IB. The 2008 worldwide recession the PLP loves to blame for Bermuda's ills will pale into insignificance.

  11. Irritated Jean E says:
    December 31, 2016

    Funny how the union will champion the 'cause' of a non member yet won't assist a paying member who approaches them with a legitimate complaint... total jokers. We are fast on our way to becoming a banana republic.

  12. Lois Frederick says:
    December 31, 2016

    I wont be there.

  13. Cedar Stump says:
    December 31, 2016

    The Peoples Campaign is not a registered union. Any employee who attends and stays longer than their lunch break will have wages deducted or be fired.

  14. Sage says:
    December 31, 2016

    We are already there! Thank god I married a Canadian so I can get out of this stinkhole when PLP and minions make Bermuda a Fourth World country.

  15. Infidelguy says:
    December 31, 2016

    I wish they would hurry up and start building the new airport terminal...PLEASE!

  16. Herb says:
    December 31, 2016

    The Silent Majority MUST act and MUST act as soon as possible we cannot allow this small group of radicals to ruin this country if we continue to Appease we will PAY the price for it

  17. Jane says:
    December 31, 2016

    Can someone please explain how this immigration issue with Rev. Tweed has anything to do with the BIU? I really do not understand why they are rallying behind this and making threats when his position is not unionized, as far as I am aware.

    Where is the equality? We either have rules to be followed by all or not. They should not be cherry picked by any side.

  18. M.C. Beauchamp says:
    December 31, 2016

    Where do we go is we support the Police, support the Airport plan, and support Immigration's decision to deny Tweed a work permit? National Stadium?

