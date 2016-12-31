People’s Campaign Calls ‘Urgent Meeting’
The People’s Campaign said they are “calling an urgent meeting for all concerned residents of Bermuda,” with the meeting to be held at St. Paul AME Centennial Hall at 12 noon on Tuesday January 3, 2017.
- “If you are opposed to Bermudians being pepper sprayed by Police
- If you are opposed to the Airport Redevelopment Deal
- If you are opposed to Governments refusal to renew Rev Tweed’s work permit.
“You are urged to come out to St. Paul AME Centennial Hall at 12 noon on Tuesday January 3, 2017. Please wear the color red. The time to act is now. Enough is finally enough!”
Yet another gathering of 150 people who will be hailed as representing the other 60,000
De Revolution has started, welcome to Bermuda Governor.
Wait.....if this is such an important issue why can it not be tomorrow or Monday.
Holidays inna!
This is getting beyond ridiculous now...
Between the BIU calling a General Membership meeting the same day and the People Campaign doing similar February better come quick.
It becomes more racial and one sided everyday.
How do you say Ha Ha Ha Ha pee................na na yah hear..........
Everything the so called peoples campaign has done has been orchestrated to prompt a confrontation with Government. I really wish we had never been given the chance to host AC2017 as it is clear that the combined opposition will stop at NOTHING to ruin this country.
Equality- work permit rules to apply to everyone. Not to be sidestepped cos he's our mate.
Jobs- the airport will create hundreds.
Justice- allowing democratically elected officials to enter parliament.
Also, why should people pay union dues when BIU are fighting harder for a non-member than they do for members. Also, when can we see their accounts.
For "concerned citizens" read "Bermudians who don't believe in allowing the democratically elected government to do its job, and who think the laws of the country should only apply when it suits them".
....and......
> if you couldn't care less about jobs for Bermudians and the process by which work permits are issued on the basis
that no Bermudian can do the job (supposedly) advertised.
The irony in wearing the color red - what a joke
Enlighten us and most of the trolls......
Red is the OBA's theme color.
It must be time for an urgent meeting of the Silent Majority, the 45,000 Bermudians who support the PLP or OBA or neutral but see the damage that is being done to Bermuda's reputation by these stupid actions. Unfortunately it would be called a lynch mob, or worse despite the make up of the gathering.
All the while, within 1000 miles is a country known as the USA which recently elected a new President. He has made it clear he wants to lower corporate tax rates to around 15%. If that happens, Bermuda will see a mass exodus of IB. The 2008 worldwide recession the PLP loves to blame for Bermuda's ills will pale into insignificance.
Funny how the union will champion the 'cause' of a non member yet won't assist a paying member who approaches them with a legitimate complaint... total jokers. We are fast on our way to becoming a banana republic.
I wont be there.
The Peoples Campaign is not a registered union. Any employee who attends and stays longer than their lunch break will have wages deducted or be fired.
We are already there! Thank god I married a Canadian so I can get out of this stinkhole when PLP and minions make Bermuda a Fourth World country.
I wish they would hurry up and start building the new airport terminal...PLEASE!
The Silent Majority MUST act and MUST act as soon as possible we cannot allow this small group of radicals to ruin this country if we continue to Appease we will PAY the price for it
Can someone please explain how this immigration issue with Rev. Tweed has anything to do with the BIU? I really do not understand why they are rallying behind this and making threats when his position is not unionized, as far as I am aware.
Where is the equality? We either have rules to be followed by all or not. They should not be cherry picked by any side.
Where do we go is we support the Police, support the Airport plan, and support Immigration's decision to deny Tweed a work permit? National Stadium?