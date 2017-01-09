9 Beaches Occupants Being Evicted Today

[Updated] The Police, Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service, and BELCO are on scene this afternoon at the 9 Beaches property in the west end, and it appears that evictions are taking place. Further details are limited at this time, however we update as able.

Update 1.37pm: A BLDC spokesperson said, “Bermuda Land Development Company Limited [BLDC] confirms that the few remaining occupants of 9 Beaches are today being evicted from the property by the Deputy Provost Marshall General.

“This is the culmination of a year-long process as a result of a court order for vacant possession that was granted on December 22, 2015.

“Unfortunately, IRC Sandys Ltd had sub-let the property without the consent, authorisation or knowledge of BLDC. BLDC returned to court and, on October 11, 2016, occupants were given 60 days’ notice to vacate the property.

“This was extended to January due to the Christmas period. Furthermore, no rent has been received from the occupants by BLDC and BLDC has been paying the electricity bill since IRC Sandys Ltd exited the property last year.”

Francis Mussenden, Chief Executive Officer, BLDC, says: “Coming to this decision was never an easy option and one we’ve tried diligently over the last year to avoid. Having exhausted all our options, we’re disappointed to be left with no other choice but to evict the occupants.”

Update 2.06pm: The Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service was actually on scene due to a fire, as at 11.13am they responded to two mattresses on fire in the the old staff quarters lounge of 9 Beaches. Details here.

Update 2.25pm: A truck was seen leaving carrying mattresses.

