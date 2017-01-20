BFRS Respond To Mattress Fire At 9 Beaches

At approximately 11:13am today [Jan 20], the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a “dwelling on fire at #2 Daniel’s Head Lane, the Nine Beaches property with smoke and flames visible.”

The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded with two vehicles staffed with 9 personnel.

“Fire Service spokesperson Staff Officer Delton White said, “On our arrival we found 2 mattresses on fire in the the old staff quarters lounge of Nine Beaches.

“Firefighters dressed in full protective gear then extinguished the fire before it could spread any further. There was minor smoke and fire damage to the building and no one was hurt as a result of the incident.

“The fire is currently under investigation.”

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News