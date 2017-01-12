Greenrock is encouraging people to attend the meeting about glyphosate based herbicides, saying the purpose of this meeting is to discuss the Glyphosate Monitoring Study Draft Report, which has recommended lifting the ban on the use of glyphosate based herbicides, adding that “Greenrock does not support lifting the ban on these herbicides.”

The meeting, which is being held by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, will take place from 5.30 – 6.30pm this evening [Jan 12] at the Wesley Methodist Church Hall on Church Street in Hamilton.

A Greenrock spokesperson said, “Greenrock encourages members of the public to attend the meeting being put on by the Government concerning the use of glyphosate based herbicides – better known in Bermuda in the form of ‘Rodeo’ or ‘Round-Up’.

“The meeting will be held at 5:30pm, immediately following work, and will be hosted at Wesley Methodist Church – on Church Street next to the House of Assembly.

“The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the Glyphosate Monitoring Study Draft Report, which has recommended lifting the ban on the use of glyphosate based herbicides.

“Greenrock does not support lifting the ban on these herbicides. We acknowledge and appreciate Government conducting this study, and welcome the results. However we do not support the resulting recommendations.

“In particular we have some concerns about the scope of the study being too narrowly focused solely on public health. While this is no doubt important, the impact of glyphosates is much wider in terms of its environmental impact, particularly as regards pollinators such as bee populations. Without taking a more holistic study on the environmental impact of glyphosate, we cannot support any lifting of the ban.

“We have some concerns however about the metrics used in their study. While it is correct that the levels found in Bermuda are within the limits advised by the World Health Organisation and the European Union Food Safety Agency, we understand that more recent scientific studies have concluded that these need to be changed to a much reduced amount.

“Importantly, the study does not appear to consider the wider impact of these herbicides, especially as regards our bee population.

“There is growing evidence that glyphosate negatively impairs the navigational abilities of bees, which may contribute – along with the use of neonicotinoid pesticides and other factors – on declining bee populations, in Bermuda and globally.

“Greenrock recommends the precautionary principle regarding glyphosate.

“This principle denotes a duty to prevent harm, when it is in our power to do so, even when all the evidence is not in. In particular we support the following definition of this principle:

“When an activity raises threats of harm to human health or the environment, precautionary measures should be taken even if some cause and effect relationships are not fully established scientifically.”

“From our perspective there is enough scientific doubt concerning the impact of glyphosate from both a human and environmental health perspective [particularly around bees] to justify the banning of glyphosate use in Bermuda.

“Greenrock supports the continued ban on the use of glyphosate in Bermuda as a result – and we would like to see this extended to include neonicotinoids, which are also a contributory factor in the decline of bee populations.”

Greenrock’s paper – ‘The Problem With Glyphosate — follows below [PDF here]:

