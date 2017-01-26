TROIKA Offering Theatre Training Workshop
TROIKA Bermuda is getting set to facilitate a Technical Theatre Training Initiative with their reprise performances of ‘The Color Purple,’ running from January 28 to February 5.
A spokesperson said, “During this program participants will be exposed to various aspects of technical theatre such as lighting design, set design and props and sound design. Participants will work closely with the technical team for the production.
“The program is designed such that participants once finished the program will be equipped to assist with running a production.
“Participants will get exposure to the following areas:
Lighting Design
- Safety and precautions for lighting [i.e. rigging, attire, electricity balancing, etc.]
- Terminology and equipment in lighting
- Lighting Design and Special Effects
- Reading/following a lighting plot and cue sheet
- Hanging/rigging techniques
Set Design and Props
- Terminologies for set design and props
- Stage direction and floor plans
- Building sets for the stage
- Load in and Load out procedures
- Organizing a prop list/table
Stage Management
- Production Roles
- Safety in production
- Creating a stage managers script
- Rehearsal planning and management [creating rehearsal reports]
- Load in and Load out procedures
- Calling the show
Audio Technology
- Safety and Care
- Terminology and Equipment
- Audio design/plots
- Mixing
- Recording
- Rigging
“This initiative is free and open to the public. Interested persons should have flexible schedule and have a keen interest in performing arts and technical theatre. For registration details, please email info@troikabda.com.
“This initiative is being sponsored by The Department of Community & Cultural Affairs.”
Well done. Needed.
Keep up the good work.