TROIKA Offering Theatre Training Workshop

TROIKA Bermuda is getting set to facilitate a Technical Theatre Training Initiative with their reprise performances of ‘The Color Purple,’ running from January 28 to February 5.

A spokesperson said, “During this program participants will be exposed to various aspects of technical theatre such as lighting design, set design and props and sound design. Participants will work closely with the technical team for the production.

“The program is designed such that participants once finished the program will be equipped to assist with running a production.

“Participants will get exposure to the following areas:

Lighting Design

Safety and precautions for lighting [i.e. rigging, attire, electricity balancing, etc.]

Terminology and equipment in lighting

Lighting Design and Special Effects

Reading/following a lighting plot and cue sheet

Hanging/rigging techniques

Set Design and Props

Terminologies for set design and props

Stage direction and floor plans

Building sets for the stage

Load in and Load out procedures

Organizing a prop list/table

Stage Management

Production Roles

Safety in production

Creating a stage managers script

Rehearsal planning and management [creating rehearsal reports]

Load in and Load out procedures

Calling the show

Audio Technology

Safety and Care

Terminology and Equipment

Audio design/plots

Mixing

Recording

Rigging

“This initiative is free and open to the public. Interested persons should have flexible schedule and have a keen interest in performing arts and technical theatre. For registration details, please email info@troikabda.com.

“This initiative is being sponsored by The Department of Community & Cultural Affairs.”

