Two Injured In North Shore Road Collision

Emergency services responded to a collision at approximately 11.00pm tonight [Jan 16] on North Shore Road near the junction with Band Room Lane in Pembroke where it appears two people were injured.

Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service personnel arrived on the scene and tended to the injured persons until two ambulances arrived transporting the injured to King Edward Memorial Hospital for treatment. Bystanders told Bernews the incident may have involved a motorcycle and pedestrian.

Police secured the area, diverting traffic away from the accident scene. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News