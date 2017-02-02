‘Hidden Gems Of Bermuda’ Mobile App Launches

Hidden Gems: Island Eco Tours has teamed up with newly-founded mobile game development company Bermuda Island Games [BIG] to create the ‘Hidden Gems of Bermuda’ mobile app.

Business owner Ashley Harris is excited to be able to offer this new app to her Island Eco Tour visitors as well as anyone looking to enhance their Bermuda experience.

“I feel that by working with Adrian from Bermuda Island Games on this project, we will be able to engage tourists in a new way, and give them a better feel for what Bermuda has to offer,” she said.

“This is the first of, what we hope to be, many games designed to promote Bermuda’s unique culture and history. It is time that we catch up to the rest of the world, and take advantage of the technology that is available today,” Adrian Lodge added.

“With America’s Cup approaching it just made sense to build a visitor-focused app to appeal to those who are looking to explore and learn more about Bermuda’s lesser-known areas.

“By building the app in a game-like style, it makes it more entertaining and adds a sense of competition that you just don’t get from an informational pamphlet or a standard website.”

The mobile game Hidden Gems of Bermuda includes modern features, such as geo-caching and push-notifications, to let you know when you are approaching a location of importance, and read more information about it.

It is designed to promote specific areas or activities, known as “gems”, to attract more visitors and encourage them to spend more while they are here.

The game is also available to locals and residents who want to learn more about Bermuda, increase their cultural knowledge, and compete to win all of the gems.

