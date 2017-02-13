Car Crashes Into Pole On South Road In Warwick

A 31-year-old Warwick man as well as his passengers, believed to be an adult female and a child, escaped serious injury when car collided with a utility pole in Warwick on February 12th.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 5:30pm on Sunday, February 12th police received a report of a single vehicle car crash on South Road in Warwick in the vicinity of Astwood Park.

“It appears that a car was being driven in a westerly direction when it collided with a utility pole.

“Apparently the driver, believed to be a 31 year old Warwick man as well as his passengers, believed to be an adult female and a child, escaped serious injury.

“BELCO personnel attended the scene a short time later to repair the damaged utility pole which had blocked the entire width of the road but as of 9pm Sunday they were still working at that location.

“Traffic diversions were initially put in place in the area and remain in effect until further notice.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All