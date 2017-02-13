Car Crashes Into Pole On South Road In Warwick
A 31-year-old Warwick man as well as his passengers, believed to be an adult female and a child, escaped serious injury when car collided with a utility pole in Warwick on February 12th.
A police spokesperson said, “Around 5:30pm on Sunday, February 12th police received a report of a single vehicle car crash on South Road in Warwick in the vicinity of Astwood Park.
“It appears that a car was being driven in a westerly direction when it collided with a utility pole.
“Apparently the driver, believed to be a 31 year old Warwick man as well as his passengers, believed to be an adult female and a child, escaped serious injury.
“BELCO personnel attended the scene a short time later to repair the damaged utility pole which had blocked the entire width of the road but as of 9pm Sunday they were still working at that location.
“Traffic diversions were initially put in place in the area and remain in effect until further notice.
“Inquiries continue and any witnesses should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”
It is a well known fact while driving a motor vehicle.
" WHERE YOU LOOK IS WHERE YOU GO" !
Keeping your eyes well in focus ahead on the road is very critical.
There are many distractions including the wet oily roads ,your car radio,noisy passengers, inconsiderate third lane bike riders, aggressive race tract drivers, people in a hurry going no where, irresponsible pedestrians, and the frustrating commute.
Being in control while showing "due care" a degree of courtesy if possible to other road users , pay strict attention to what you are doing,always use your flashers regardless, your reward is a safe uneventful journey.
Here is another hint for safe driving, subconsciously describe your journey as you drive, you will be surprised as to what you see.
Other distractions while driving.
Alcohol
Speeding
Tailgating
Anger driving
Cell phones
On coming High beam head lights
No turn signals given
Worn out tires.
incorrect turn signals
Faulty stop light.
Running Traffic stop lights
Running stop signs
Overtaking on corners
Overtaking multiple cars
Parking on corners
Faulty vehicle.