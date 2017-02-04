Column: Rabain On Cannabis Decriminalisation

[Opinion column written by Diallo Rabain]

Recently, while sitting in the barbershop, the topic of decriminalisation came up. As one of the newest MPs I can easily recollect recent history of knocking on doors where this topic was raised at many homes. So, I was keen to engage in the conversation to see where these young men’s minds were at on the topic.

The conversation centred around how unfairly targeted by the police they felt as black males, especially when it came to small amounts of cannabis.

Every single person knew of a friend or family member who had been subjected to prosecution in the past for “a spliff” and now found themselves on the stop list, unable to travel to the United States without a travel waiver. While the stories were different, the result was the same.

I had to agree with them on most points, especially the arrest assumptions. Data supports the fact that blacks are more disproportionately criminalized by our justice system. The most recent crimes statistics released by the Bermuda Police Department for the year 2015, show that there were 2,651 arrest made in 2015. Of these, 2,284 were black people.

In a country where black people make up 60% of the population [Census 2010], they also comprised 86% of all arrests, while white persons were arrested 219 times or 8% of all arrests.

From all the numerous reports that have been written dating back to the Pitt Report in 1978 to the Mincy Report in 2009 to the OBA commissioned Cannabis Reform Collaboration Report in 2014, this plight of unfairly criminalising and disenfranchising our black population has been highlighted.

The Cannabis Report in 2014 went as far as to point out specifically the disproportionate impact cannabis related offences have on the black community. We must, with a degree of urgency, look at ways we can address these institutional, structural and systemic issues of racism that plague our youth. One starting point, the PLP has identified, is the decriminalisation of cannabis.

In 2014 the PLP tabled such a bill, which we were not afforded the chance to debate. In our Throne Speech Reply of 2016 we committed to seeing this through and in 2017 we will lead the way for this much-needed reform.

The discussion around cannabis and its use is a conversation that has been around for some time now. There have been studies on the topic done worldwide and as recently as April 2014, a study approved by the OBA government, The Cannabis Reform Collaborative, was conducted and presented their recommendations, one of which recommended the immediate decriminalization of up to 10 grams of cannabis.

This report was tabled in the House of Assembly and debated on May, 2014. The Premier stated during the Cannabis Report debate specifically on the report recommendation for immediate decimalization “…This is not an easy choice and in the coming weeks and months the Government will consider this policy point in detail before returning to this house with any legislative change…”

I refer to the OBA throne speeches of 2014 and 2016, which both mention that consultation is still needed in respect to this topic. The OBA response to the PLP’s announcement yesterday to table a bill to decriminalise up to 7 grams of cannabis was met by a predictable response from the Government, effectively repeating their stance for the last 3 plus years; that being, “…We need to consult more…”.

As the weeks and months since May 2014 have passed and the OBA remain in consultation mode, I think the Premier should just admit that the Government has no intention of decriminalising cannabis any time soon.

Our country needs to better utilise our limited financial and personal resources to combat crime and gang violence. Use of these resources to arrest and charge our citizens for small amounts of cannabis is not the greatest use of these resources by a longshot.

The time to fast forward past consultation has long passed and it is now time for action. Action is needed to alleviate our citizens from being criminalised for minor cannabis possession and the Bill proposed by the PLP will do just that.

While the OBA is content to continue to “consult” on this issue indefinitely, the PLP has decided enough is enough. There are already young men and women find themselves on the short end of the stick from a minor indiscretion in their youth.

These are things that we don’t need to consult anyone to know! Any politician who consistently knocks on doors and canvasses, will no doubt hear these types of stories first hand from those who are living it.

The time for endless consultation has ended and the time for action is now. This Bill to decriminalise small small amounts of is but one of many steps that is desperately needed to move toward levelling the playing field for all our citizens, especially those that feel the brunt of a system that systematically fails them.

All PLP MPs support this bill and I hope that some OBA members will vote yes and will support this reform.

- Diallo Rabain

