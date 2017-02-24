PwC Release 2017 Budget Highlight Summary

Following the delivery of the 2017/18 Budget this morning [Feb 24] by Minister of Finance Bob Richards, PwC Bermuda released a highlight summary sheet.

“Government has aggressively focused on increasing revenues through actions such as tax reform and limiting concessions,” PwC said. ”Although the Government has attempted to reduce headcount there continues to be pressure to increase expenditure in critical areas such as education and social protection.”

The summary below was provided by PwC: [PDF here]

