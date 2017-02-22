Road Collision Statistics: ER Treats Four A Day

More than four people a day were treated in the emergency department as a result of road collisions in 2016, figures from the Bermuda Hospitals Board reveal.

Road collision statistics for last year show that 1,557 people required treatment at King Edward VII Memorial Hospital.

“This is a shocking statistic and it should really make people think about how they drive,” said a spokesperson for the Bermuda Road Safety Council.

“Unfortunately, people will read this and continue to behave appallingly on the roads.

“The Road Safety Council will continue to do everything we can to advise people to think about the consequences of their actions when using the roads.

“People need to think about how the decisions they take when riding and driving can impact themselves, their loved ones and other road users who could be harmed for the rest of their lives, if they survive.”

“Last year’s collisions resulted in one hundred and sixty-seven people receiving treatment in the acute care wing and 34 had to be treated in ICU. Eight of the people treated were under the age of 18.”

The spokesperson added that according to Bermuda Police Service figures: “Between 2007 and last year, Bermuda lost 114 people to road collisions, of which 104 were men and ten were women.

“Recognizing the magnitude of the problem with motorcycle collisions, the Minister of Transport, Sen. Michael M. Fahy has directed the BRSC to develop a comprehensive Graduated Licensing Programme which will include on road training for new riders, and has also pledged to introduce speed cameras, both of which will assist in improving the road safety issue.”

