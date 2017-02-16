Shadow Minister Comments On Tourism Figures
“The latest tourism numbers are encouraging but with a significant number of tourism jobs lost under the OBA’s watch, PR & election year spin about a new ‘buzz’ about Bermuda that isn’t translating into new jobs is little comfort to the thousands that remain unemployed,” Shadow Minister of Tourism Jamahl Simmons said.
Mr Simmons said, “Since the BTA was established, Bermuda has experienced 48 and 49-year lows in air arrivals and in response the PLP pushed for an increased marketing budget to boost interest in Bermuda.
“We also called for a change from the nostalgia tourism approach sought by the OBA, BTA Chairman and former BTA CEO to win back our traditional visitor, to one that embraced a younger, more diverse and more cosmopolitan audience. That message seems to have been received, yet much work remains to be done.
“First, we encourage the approach that is beginning to bear fruit in the New York and Northern East Coast to be expanded into underserved markets like Montreal, Toronto and Atlanta.
“Second, we must work to reduce the high cost of airfares from some of our gateway cities which makes Bermuda less competitive than other destinations. Finally, we must put as equal a focus on tourism job creation for Bermudians as is placed on arrival numbers.”
One step forward two steps back.Ring a bell Jamahl
Nice try. South P has increased staffing levels by about 120 colleagues over the last few years.
Jamahl, you ain't done your homework.....or read the entire report.
I wish, he knew what he was talking about. I am just embarrassed for him. Politricks at its best. Mr. Simmons please present you plan to invigorate tourism and get a 17% increase for a year. Also what are you talking about Montreal, Toronto, Atlanta? If you knew anything at all the Canadian market has been hard by their weak dollar and Canadians have chosen to vacation within their own country because of it. The decline in the Canadian tourist is seen throughout the tourism industry, one only needs to do a google search, this is called research. I would recommend you try this before you speak on the "things you know".
Atlanta does have marketing support though there is significantly less flights out of that area. You fish where the fish are, and oh look it seems to be working.
Also another fact you may want to know is that the North East segment holds most of the top wealth in the USA. So yes it would make sense to market to places where there is 1 Growth potential, 2 the consumer has the ability to pay , and 3 has numerous direct flights.
I saw congratulations to Bermuda and the BTA on this and Mr. Simmons, stick to your day job, what ever that is!
Uh, thank you plp?
Good thing the hotels are being built then...