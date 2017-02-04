Some Shelly Bay Equipment Under Repair

The Department of Parks has begun a safety assessment of playground equipment in the island’s parks, with some equipment at Shelly Bay playground currently unavailable as it requires repair.

A spokesperson said, “The Ministry of the Environment advises that the Department of Parks has begun a safety assessment of playground equipment in our parks. Some equipment at Shelly Bay playground is currently unavailable because it requires repair.

“Signage is in place and the Department asks that playground users obey the signs and refrain from using playground equipment that is under repair.

“The Department of Parks will advise the public of the location of any other playground equipment repairs and apologizes for any inconvenience.”

