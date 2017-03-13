Bermuda Motocross Trio Compete in Florida

March 13, 2017 | 1 Comment

Three young Bermuda motocross riders hit the track racing in the 2017 Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross in Daytona, Florida.

Jyire Mitchell, Zamair Darrell and Lazai Burrows have all converged on Florida and began competing in the qualifiers.

Mitchell finished Qualifiers of the 250 A Class in 13th, while Darrell finished 4th in the Qualifiers of the 250 C Limited Class. Darrell competed in the 250 C Class Qualifiers finishing 3rd.

Competing in the Mini Senior One 12-13 Age Class Division Qualifiers, Burrows recorded a Did Not Finish, and he will also compete in the 85cc 9-12 Age Group Class.

  1. Fan says:
    March 14, 2017

    GO MIRZY!!!

