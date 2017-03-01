Commission’s Final Report To Be Posted Online

The Commission of Inquiry has provided its Final Report, which is “being formatted for public dissemination,” and once this process is completed it will be placed online and the public will be notified, Premier Michael Dunkley said today.

The Premier said, “Early last year I announced Government’s intention to establish a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the findings of the Auditor General’s Report on the Consolidated Fund for the Financial Years 2010, 2011 and 2012.

“Today, I can confirm that late yesterday afternoon [Feb. 28], the Commission of Inquiry provided me a copy of its Final Report into matters arising under Section 3 of the Auditor General’s Report on the Consolidated Fund for the Financial Years 2009/2010, 2010/2011 and 2011/2012.

“Currently, the report is being formatted for public dissemination, and once this is process is completed it will be placed online. The public will be notified accordingly.

“Sir Anthony Evans, in his letter of transmittal dated 28 February 2017, noted that ‘it has been an honour’ for him to serve as Chairman of the Commission and ‘a privilege for all Commissioners to serve the people of Bermuda.’

“The Commission of Inquiry was a very significant undertaking which sought to review, assess, uphold and protect standards of governance that serve the public interest.

“And I wish to thank Sir Anthony and the Commissioners – the Hon John Barritt, JP, Mr. Kumi Bradshaw and Ms. Fiona Luck – for their hard work over the course of the past 12 months, which included public meetings, deliberations and the final writing of this report.

“The Commission of Inquiry report should greatly assist in moving forward with improvements to the public administration of Bermuda.

“It also demonstrates this Government’s commitment to ensuring accountability at all levels to ensure that we maintain global confidence in Bermuda as being a first class, top tier jurisdiction. “

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics